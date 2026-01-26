Montgomery County Council Meets on Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m. to Hold Public Hearings on Spending Affordability Guidelines for the FY27 Operating Budget and Supplemental Appropriations

MARYLAND, January 26 - Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a resolution to approve a more than $1.3 million supplemental appropriation for the Homeless Solutions Program Grant, which was awarded to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The appropriation will support the County’s efforts to prevent and end homelessness.

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a resolution to approve a more than $1.1 million supplemental appropriation for the Department of General Services’ (DGS) Energy Conservation: MCG Capital Improvements Program (CIP) Project. This supplemental appropriation request is needed to appropriate utility incentives funds that DGS received from participating in utility payback incentives from third-party vendors. The requested funds will be used for future projects at County facilities that will focus on energy savings, renewable energy installations, greenhouse gas reductions, and waste diversions.

District Council Session

Introduction: Lead sponsors Councilmember Andrew Friedson and Council President Natali Fani-González will introduce Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 26-02, Overlay Zones - Regional Shopping Center, which would exempt the gross floor area residential cap on household living in certain zones and amend the use and standards for the regional shopping center overlay zone.

The ZTA would allow residential development to exceed the standard 30 percent cap on household living uses for a site within the overlay zone, provided that a regional shopping center of at least 600,000 square feet is retained within the overlay zone. The purpose of the exemption is intended to allow flexibility in site design while ensuring the continued operation of a major commercial center. A public hearing is scheduled for March 3.

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Friedson will introduce ZTA 26-03, Biohealth Priority Campus – Eligibility, which would amend the definition of a Biohealth Priority Campus, lowering the threshold to qualify for that use. The intent of the proposed amendments is to allow more projects to go through the expedited approval plan process.

ZTA 26-03 would reduce the minimum square footage requirement of new space to be constructed from 150,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet and allow repurposing from an existing office and professional building. ZTA 26-03 would also reduce the minimum square footage requirement for new space to be added to an existing building or group of buildings from 50,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet.

Council President Fani-González and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke, Marilyn Balcombe, Evans and Kate Stewart are cosponsors of ZTA 26-03. A public hearing is scheduled for March 3.

Introduction: Lead sponsors Councilmembers Friedson and Sayles will introduce ZTA 26-04, Mixed-Income Housing Community – Eligibility, which would amend the definition of a mixed-income housing community, lowering the threshold to qualify for that use. The intent of the proposed amendments is to allow more projects to go through the expedited approval plan process.

ZTA 26-04 would eliminate the 150,000 square foot minimum requirement for a mixed-income housing community. It will also increase the minimum number of dwelling units from 30 units to 50 units. These changes will allow smaller projects to qualify, while maintaining a minimum project size that guarantees affordable units.

ZTA 26-04 would also allow four percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LITCH) from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Previously, only nine percent LIHTC projects were eligible.