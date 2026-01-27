Quorum Launches Policy Influencer Advertising: Digital Campaigns to Reach the Lawmakers and Advocates Who Move Policy

New offerings combine 1.5 million policy influencer contacts with full-service campaign execution and the ability to turn stories into targeted ads.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum today announced the launch of Policy Influencer Advertising and Grassroots Video Advertising, two new digital offerings that give public affairs teams the ability to run precision advertising campaigns targeting the lawmakers, legislative staffers, committee staff, agency officials, and advocacy leaders who shape legislation before it’s written. Backed by Quorum’s proprietary database of 1.5 million human-verified contacts and executed by an in-house professional services team, Policy Influencer Advertising is purpose-built for modern advocacy.“Reaching the right policy audience has always been one of the hardest challenges in public affairs. With Policy Influencer Advertising, we’re solving that. This isn’t rented data or broad targeting, it is precision outreach built on verified contacts and executed by a team that understands how policy gets made,” said Alex Wirth, Co-Founder and CEO of Quorum.The Data AdvantageAt the core of Policy Influencer Advertising is Quorum’s KnowWho database, a human-verified dataset maintained by an editorial team of over 30 professionals. Each contact is tagged by role, geography, issue area, committee jurisdiction, and more, enabling unmatched audience segmentation and outperforming third-party data providers in match rates and targeting accuracy.Full-Service, Measurable, and OptimizedPolicy Influencer Advertising and Grassroots Video Advertising offer four core capabilities:- Precision Targeting: Build highly specific audiences segmented by role, committee, voting history, geography, and policy focus. Deliver your message directly to lawmakers, their staff, and trusted policy influencers using precise, first-party audience targeting.- Authentic voices that cut through the noise: Transform real advocate stories into professional, high-impact video ads that resonate with policymakers. Peer and constituent voices cut through the noise and carry more weight than traditional political messaging, creating credibility where it matters most. Quorum has also established a partnership with Think Big to offer professional video editing for organizations that want a little more polish to their advocacy videos.- Full-Service Execution: Quorum’s Professional Services team manages every step, starting from campaign strategy and audience development to creative deployment and optimization. Campaigns run across CTV, video, display, streaming audio, and social platforms, including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.- Measurable Impact: Transparent reporting tracks impressions, engagement, and conversions to demonstrate ROI and campaign performance clearly.“Policy decisions are shaped long before a vote is cast,” said Shlok Vaidya, SVP, Head of Product and Services at Quorum. “We built this offering for the teams who need to influence upstream, where narratives form, and momentum builds. By pairing human-verified data with expert campaign execution, we’re giving our customers a faster path to impact.”Built for Modern Public AffairsPolicy Influencer Advertising and Grassroots Video Advertising are designed for trade associations, advocacy groups, Fortune 500 companies, and public affairs firms looking to influence policy outcomes through targeted digital engagement. Agencies may also continue to license Quorum’s Policy Influencer Datafile for use in their own media-buying operations.AvailabilityPolicy Influencer Advertising and Grassroots Video Advertising will be available to Quorum clients beginning January 27, 2026. For more information, visit www.quorum.us or contact your Quorum representative.

