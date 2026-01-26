Project MFG Announces 16 Teams Advancing to Regional Rounds of the National Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series

Clash of Trades 2025 Teams moving on in Advanced Manufacturing Clash of Trades 2025

Project MFG's Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series is a skills-based challenge for top students across the country in CNC Machining.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project MFG, an organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of skilled trade professionals, is proud to announce the 16 teams advancing to the Regional Rounds of this year’s National Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series.The National Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series is a skills-based challenge that challenges top student talent from across the country. This year’s competition launched in the fall and drew participation from 52 schools across the United States.Following a highly competitive qualifying round, teams submitted projects that were evaluated by industry experts from Zeiss Metrology. The sixteen top-performing teams were identified and earned the chance to compete live and in-person in the Regional Rounds, moving them one step closer to the National Clash of Trades Championship, where only four teams will ultimately advance, and one team will walk away with the coveted $100,000 grand prize.The Regional Rounds will be hosted at four premier CNC machining facilities across the nation.The first Regional Round will be held at Greenville Technical College in Greenville, SC, featuring teams from Wallace State Community College, Central Alabama Community College, Calhoun Community College, and Kevin Dukes Career & Innovation Academy.The second Regional Round will be held at The College of Southern Nevada in Henderson, NV. Competing teams include: Everett Community College, Yuba College, Fresno City College, and Great Basin College.The third Regional Round will be held at St. Philip’s College in San Antonio, TX, where Bucks County Technical High School, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Webster High School, and Suncoast Technical College will compete.The fourth and final Regional Round will be held at WSU Tech in Wichita, KS, featuring teams from Southwestern Illinois College, Washtenaw Community College, Autry Technology Center, and Minnesota State College Southeast.From these 16 regional competitors, four teams, one winner from each region, will be selected to advance to the Clash of Trades National Championship, which will take place in May.As competition continues, anticipation builds for the final championship. These teams represent the future of advanced manufacturing, and Project MFG looks forward to celebrating their talent, dedication, and technical excellence on the national stage.

