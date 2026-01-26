Here we go again: ADOT isn't after you for unpaid tolls

PHOENIX – There is absolutely no chance that you owe unpaid tolls to the Arizona Department of Transportation or that ADOT would send a threatening text ordering you to pay up.

Scammers are at it again, claiming unpaid tolls by residents of a state that has no toll roads.

Some Arizonans are understandably concerned about a text message claiming to be “a final notice regarding an unpaid toll violation linked to your account” or something close to that. It threatens all manner of bad things, including suspension of vehicle registration, driver license suspension, collection fees and legal proceedings.

Our advice: Just ignore these texts. And please, please do NOT follow any links in them or hand over personal or financial information.

You also can check your Motor Vehicle Division account at azmvdnow.gov to see any outstanding payments or visit an MVD office to inquire about any fees you may have. Average wait times are only 12 minutes.

Please visit azdot.gov/scams for information in English and Spanish to help you identify these texts for the scams they are. And here’s a link to an ADOT podcast episode in which a detective with ADOT’s Fraud Hotline discusses this scam and others like it.