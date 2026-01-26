Rising Teen Crashes in Palm Beach County Drive Community Crash Reenactment

First responders demonstrate emergency response during the Together 4 Safety Community Crash Reenactment at Palm Beach State College. A staged crash scene during the Together 4 Safety Community Crash Reenactment helps students understand the real-life consequences of unsafe driving.

Rising teen crashes in Palm Beach County prompt a live Community Crash Reenactment to help local teens and families understand real-world driving consequences.

Car crashes in Florida affect real families every day. This reenactment helps teens and families understand the risks and consequences before one decision changes a life.” — Esther LaBovick

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid growing concern over the rise in teen driving crashes across Palm Beach County, Safety 4 Life, in partnership with LaBovick Law Group, will host the Together 4 Safety Community Crash Reenactment on Saturday, January 31, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth campus.Event location: 4200 S. Congress Ave., Lake Worth Beach, FL 33461The event is a live, immersive Community Crash Reenactment designed to help teens and families understand what happens in the moments immediately following a serious motor vehicle crash, including emergency response, medical triage, and law enforcement procedures. By recreating these critical moments, the experience connects rising local crash concerns with real-world consequences of everyday decisions behind the wheel.The reenactment will feature student actors portraying crash victims, coordinated response by fire rescue, EMS, and law enforcement, and an air medical helicopter landing. The simulation is carefully controlled and designed to educate, illustrating how a single moment or poor decision can permanently alter the course of a young person’s life and impact families and communities throughout Palm Beach County.The event builds on Safety 4 Life’s long-standing work in teen driver education and reflects LaBovick Law Group’s commitment to prevention, informed by decades of representing individuals and families whose lives were permanently altered by serious accidents.“After years of seeing the aftermath of crashes in courtrooms and hospitals, we felt a responsibility to reach young people before tragedy strikes,” said Esther LaBovick, co-founder of Safety 4 Life and LaBovick Law Group. “ Car crashes in Florida affect real families every day, and too often those consequences are not fully understood until it’s too late. This reenactment is about education, awareness, and giving teens and families the opportunity to understand the risks before they become personal.”Students from high schools across Palm Beach County have already registered to attend, including Lake Worth Community High School, Park Vista Community High School, Santaluces Community High School, Wellington-area high schools, Seminole Ridge Community High School, and John I. Leonard High School, along with students from additional public, private, alternative, and homeschool communities.Following the live reenactment, attendees are invited to visit the Safety Fair, where community partners, first responders, healthcare organizations, and safety advocates will host informational tables and activation spaces. These community-focused interactions extend learning beyond the simulation, offering practical resources and conversations that support safer choices on and off the road.The event is organized within the framework of Together 4 Safety, a community-centered initiative that brings together schools, law enforcement, healthcare providers, and civic organizations around a shared goal: preventing crashes and saving lives.Event DetailsWhat: Together 4 Safety — Community Crash ReenactmentWhen: Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.Where: Palm Beach State College, Lake Worth CampusAddress: 4200 S. Congress Ave., Lake Worth Beach, FL 33461Cost: Free and open to the publicRegistration: https://safety4life.org/public-reenactment/ About Safety 4 LifeSafety 4 Life is a nonprofit foundation created by Brian and Esther LaBovick to prevent serious injuries and save lives through immersive, high-impact educational programs focused on teen driving safety and community engagement.About LaBovick Law GroupLaBovick Law Group is a personal injury law firm dedicated to protecting individuals and families impacted by serious accidents. Through its founding role in Safety 4 Life, the firm extends its mission beyond the courtroom, focusing on prevention, education, and community protection before tragedy occurs.About Palm Beach State CollegeFounded in 1933 as Florida’s first public community college, Palm Beach State College has been an integral player in the growth and prosperity of Palm Beach County. Our graduates impact every industry and are community and business leaders. With 160 programs of study, PBSC offers bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, professional certificates, career training, and lifelong learning opportunities.

Community Crash Reenactment Shows the Real Impact of Unsafe Driving in Palm Beach County

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.