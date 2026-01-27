Entourage Barbershop Reintroduces the Barbershop as a Cultural Space in West Hollywood

Entourage Logo Founder of Entourage, Elie Eldib, In Action Entourage Barber Shop Interior

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entourage Barbershop, a grooming destination rooted at the intersection of identity, nightlife, and modern men’s culture, is emerging as one of West Hollywood’s most compelling under-the-radar spaces for precision cuts, fades, beard shaping, and grooming. After six years of quietly building a loyal client base, the shop is making its first official announcement — inviting press, creators, and tastemakers to discover what has quietly become Los Angeles’ best-kept grooming secret.A Two-Story Barbershop Like Nothing Else in Los AngelesLocated directly on Sunset Boulevard, Entourage Barbershop occupies a rare two-story footprint in the heart of the city — outfitted with custom floors, curated decor, and vintage grooming artifacts that trace the lineage of barbering itself. Collages of antique straight razors line the walls, creating a living museum of grooming history set against a backdrop of modern LA style.The space includes:• a full bar (complimentary for clients)• private grooming suites for VIP clients• multiple chair configurations for fades, beards, and detailed work• flexible open layouts for photo, content, and creative collaborationWhile most grooming destinations lean clinical, industrial, or minimalist — Entourage Barbershop is theatrical in the best sense: a hybrid between cultural salon, neighborhood clubhouse, and precision grooming lab. The shop feels unmistakably WeHo — expressive, intentional, and designed for people who take identity seriously.A Secret Hiding in Plain SightDespite its physical presence — large, visible, and impossible to miss — Entourage Barbershop has operated for six years without PR, editorial coverage, influencer seeding, or lifestyle press. Growth has been entirely word-of-mouth. In a city obsessed with discovery and hype cycles, Entourage Barbershop represents the most elusive category of all: the place locals know and outsiders wish they did.“LA is full of beautiful spaces built for marketing,” says founder Elie. “We built Entourage Barbershop for people. We care about culture, confidence, and craft — everything else comes after.”Barbers as Craftsmen, Identity as OutcomeThe surge in men’s beauty, beard care, fragrance, and skincare has accelerated a cultural shift: grooming isn’t vanity — it’s identity. Entourage Barbershop treats the chair as a cultural site — part ritual, part craftsmanship, part transformation.“A good cut changes how you move through the world,” Elie adds. “It affects nightlife, dating, work, confidence. People underestimate how much identity lives in grooming.”Six Years Operating, Day One Telling the StoryThe grooming category has seen explosive growth across social media, product drops, barbershop content, and men’s beauty coverage — yet Entourage Barbershop has remained unannounced. With demand rising and cultural curiosity shifting toward the craft of barbering, the shop is expanding into editorial storytelling, grooming education, and collaborations with press, creators, and brands.Open Call for Press, Creators & CollaboratorsEntourage Barbershop is now inviting select media, creators, and cultural observers to book appointments, experience the shop firsthand, and explore the culture of modern grooming. The team is also available for expert commentary across grooming, beauty, nightlife, dating, masculinity, and culture.About Entourage BarbershopFounded in 2020, Entourage Barbershop is a two-story barbershop and grooming destination located on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. The shop blends craftsmanship, culture, and modern men’s grooming through precision cuts, beard shaping, and identity-forward styling. The space features a curated design aesthetic, private VIP grooming suites, and a full complimentary bar for clients.

