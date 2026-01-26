CE Odor Removal Expands Cigarette Smoke Removal Services in Maryland and Virginia with Professional Ozone Odor Removal

CE Odor Removal ODOR REMOVAL SERVICE

Helping homeowners and real estate professionals eliminate cigarette smoke and persistent indoor odors without costly renovations.

We help homeowners permanently eliminate cigarette smoke and stubborn indoor odors, restoring clean living spaces without costly renovations or disruptive construction.” — Mike Calamus, Owner, CE Odor Removal

NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CE Odor Removal , a professional odor removal company operated by Calamus Enterprises LLC, announced the expansion of its cigarette smoke removal services in Maryland and Virginia, providing comprehensive odor cleaning services, smoke removal service, and ozone treatment for homeowners, landlords, property managers, and real estate professionals.For more than a decade, CE Odor Removal has focused on professional odor neutralization using ozone-based shock treatment technology designed to address odors at their source rather than simply masking them. The company performs hundreds of treatments each year and has established a strong regional reputation for restoring indoor environments affected by cigarette smoke, fire damage, cooking odors, pet smells, mold-related odors, and other persistent contaminants.Website: https://odorremoval.us Corporate website: https://www.calamus-enterprises.com/ Solving a Widespread Problem: Cigarette Smoke Odor in HomesCigarette smoke remains one of the most challenging and persistent indoor odor problems in residential and commercial properties. Smoke particles penetrate walls, ceilings, flooring, HVAC systems, furniture, and fabrics - creating lingering odors that resist conventional cleaning methods.Homeowners frequently search online for answers to questions such as “How to remove cigarette odor from a house”, “Is smoke smell permanent?”, and “How do professionals remove cigarette smell from a house?” Traditional solutions - repainting walls, replacing carpets, or using air fresheners - often provide only temporary relief while increasing restoration costs.CE Odor Removal addresses this issue through professional ozone shock treatment, an industry-recognized method that uses controlled ozone (O3) generation to oxidize and break down odor-causing molecules throughout the treated space. Unlike masking sprays or surface-level cleaning, ozone treatment penetrates air and porous materials to neutralize odor sources at their origin.“As homeowners and real estate professionals prepare properties for sale or rental, persistent smoke odor can significantly reduce property value,” said Mike Calamus, owner of CE Odor Removal. “Our ozone treatment provides an affordable, effective alternative to renovation, allowing properties to be restored quickly and safely without tearing out walls or replacing interior materials.”Advanced Ozone Treatment for Residential and Commercial SpacesOzone (O3) is a naturally occurring form of oxygen known for its strong oxidizing capability. During treatment, professional ozone generators disperse controlled levels of ozone into an unoccupied space. The ozone interacts with odor-causing compounds, bacteria, and airborne contaminants, breaking their molecular structure and neutralizing odors.Once treatment is complete, excess ozone naturally converts back into breathable oxygen, allowing safe re-entry typically within 30 to 60 minutes. The process uses no chemical sprays or fragrances and leaves no residue.CE Odor Removal’s trained technicians customize treatment duration based on odor severity, with most full-property treatments completed within 24-48 hours. The company services a wide range of environments, including:• Homes and apartments• Rental and multi-family properties• Offices and commercial buildings• Restaurants and hospitality spaces• Automobiles and vehicle interiorsTreatment areas can range from a single room or vehicle to large commercial spaces up to 10,000 square feet.Supporting Real Estate and Property RestorationSmoke odor and other persistent indoor odors frequently impact real estate transactions. Buyers may walk away from otherwise attractive homes due to lingering cigarette or pet smells. Landlords and property managers face similar challenges when preparing units for new tenants.CE Odor Removal works closely with:• Homeowners preparing homes for sale• Real estate agents and brokers• Property managers and landlords• Restoration contractors• Insurance remediation projectsBy eliminating odors at the molecular level, the service helps restore indoor air quality, improve buyer perception, and accelerate property turnover - without the high cost of reconstruction or prolonged vacancy.Serving Maryland, Virginia, and Washington DCHeadquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, CE Odor Removal provides on-site services throughout:• Maryland: Baltimore, Annapolis, Columbia, Silver Spring, Bethesda, Frederick, Gaithersburg, and surrounding areas• Virginia: Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas, and neighboring regions• Washington DC metro areaAdditional service operations extend into select Florida and North Carolina markets through affiliated service partners.Experience, Trust, and GuaranteesWith over ten years of field experience, CE Odor Removal emphasizes professionalism, safety, and customer satisfaction. Each treatment is performed by trained technicians following controlled safety protocols. The company offers a money-back service guarantee, reinforcing confidence in treatment effectiveness.CE Odor Removal is a registered service mark operated by Calamus Enterprises LLC, a U.S.-based service company specializing in professional environmental cleaning solutions.FAQBelow are expanded answers to common questions homeowners and property professionals ask when researching professional odor removal services.1. How much does it cost to remove cigarette smoke smell from a house?Costs vary depending on property size, severity of odor, and treatment duration. Ozone shock treatment is widely considered an affordable alternative to full renovation, repainting, or material replacement. CE Odor Removal provides customized quotes based on inspection and odor severity.2. How do professionals remove cigarette smell from a house?Professionals use ozone shock treatment, a controlled process where ozone gas penetrates air and porous materials, breaking down odor-causing molecules. This method neutralizes odors at their source rather than covering them with fragrances.3. Is smoke smell in a house permanent?Smoke odor is not permanent. However, without professional treatment, odor particles embedded in surfaces and HVAC systems may persist for years. Ozone treatment neutralizes these particles at the molecular level.4. How long does smoke smell stay indoors without treatment?Untreated smoke odor can linger indefinitely, especially in porous materials. Routine cleaning and repainting typically provide only temporary relief.5. How do you clean a house that has been smoked in for years?Long-term smoke exposure requires deep odor remediation. Ozone shock treatment is specifically designed to reach hidden odor reservoirs inside walls, furniture, fabrics, and air ducts.6. How much is smoke odor cleaning?Pricing depends on square footage and odor intensity. CE Odor Removal offers inspection-based estimates to ensure appropriate treatment scope.7. How do professionals get rid of cigarette smell in HVAC systems?Ozone treatment circulates through ventilation systems, neutralizing odor particles trapped in ductwork and filters.8. What is the best way to remove smoke odor?Ozone-based odor neutralization is recognized as one of the most effective professional methods for removing smoke odors permanently.9. Can regular cleaning or air fresheners remove cigarette smell?Surface cleaning and air fresheners only mask odors temporarily. They do not neutralize odor-causing molecules embedded in materials.10. Can ozone treatment provide weed smell removal?Yes. Ozone shock treatment provides effective weed smell removal and neutralizes other persistent household odors by breaking down odor-causing compounds at the molecular level.11. Is ozone treatment safe for fabrics and furniture?Yes. Ozone treatment is compatible with most carpets, upholstery, and fabrics when performed by trained professionals following proper safety procedures.12. How long does an ozone odor removal treatment take?Most residential treatments are completed within 24–48 hours, depending on odor severity. Safe re-entry is typically allowed within 30–60 minutes after treatment completion.13. Can ozone treatment be performed while people or pets are inside?No. Treatment is performed in unoccupied spaces. Once ozone naturally converts back to oxygen, safe re-entry is permitted.14. Does ozone treatment leave a residual odor?A temporary clean or sterile scent may be noticed briefly after treatment. This naturally dissipates within a few hours.15. Can ozone treatment remove fire and smoke damage odors?Yes. Ozone is widely used in fire and smoke damage restoration to neutralize embedded smoke particles in materials and air systems.16. Does ozone treatment eliminate mold?Ozone can neutralize mold odors and airborne spores. However, physical mold sources and moisture problems must also be addressed for full remediation.17. Is ozone treatment environmentally friendly?The process uses no chemical sprays or fragrances and leaves no residual by-products, making it an environmentally conscious cleaning option.18. How soon can I re-enter after treatment?Most treated areas can be safely re-entered within 30 minutes to one hour after ozone naturally reverts to oxygen. Technicians provide specific guidance per project.Commitment to Cleaner Indoor EnvironmentsWith rising awareness of indoor air quality, persistent odor contamination, and property restoration needs, CE Odor Removal continues to provide homeowners and businesses with professional solutions that restore indoor environments efficiently and safely.“Our mission is to help people reclaim clean, healthy indoor spaces,” added Mike Calamus. “Whether preparing a home for sale, restoring a rental unit, or removing long-term smoke odor, our goal is simple - permanent odor elimination with professional care.”About CE Odor RemovalCE Odor Removal is a professional odor cleaning and smoke removal company specializing in ozone-based odor neutralization services across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington DC. Operated by Calamus Enterprises LLC, the company provides residential and commercial ozone shock treatment designed to eliminate persistent indoor odors at their molecular source, helping restore clean and healthy indoor environments without costly renovation.Media ContactMike CalamusOwner - CE Odor RemovalOperated by Calamus Enterprises LLC11006 Veirs Mill Rd, Ste L15 #145Silver Spring, MD 20902Phone: (301) 275-5640Email: calamus.enterprises@gmail.comWebsite: https://odorremoval.us Corporate site: https://www.calamus-enterprises.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.