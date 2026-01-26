FOWPAL Convenes Influential Leaders in The Bahamas

H.E. Dame Cynthia A. Pratt, Governor-General of The Bahamas, receives the FOWPAL Peace Bell Award in recognition of her distinguished service and enduring dedication to national unity, public welfare, and civic engagement. H.E. Ann Marie Davis, First Lady of The Bahamas, and Dr. Hong jointly signed the Declaration of Transparency and Integrity, affirming these principles. From left, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of FOWPAL; H.E. Dame Cynthia Pratt, Governor-General of The Bahamas; and H.E. Ann Marie Davis, First Lady of The Bahamas, pose for a group photo with the bell ringers and recipients of Compass Clock of Conscience.

Advancing Conscience, Transparency, and Integrity at Government House

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A spirit of dignity and shared purpose filled the historic Government House in Nassau on January 19, as the 2026 World Leader Summit of Love and Peace brought together government officials, religious leaders, civil society representatives, and international delegates to reflect on ethical leadership, unity, and pathways toward a peaceful and sustainable future.

Hosted in the capital of The Bahamas, the summit was attended by H.E. Dame Cynthia A. Pratt, Governor-General of The Bahamas; H.E. Ann Marie Davis, First Lady of The Bahamas, and a delegation from the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL). Following the national anthem and an opening prayer by Bishop Hubert Kemp, Senior Pastor of Prayer and Praise Assembly, attendees were welcomed by Mr. Jack Thompson, Secretary to the Governor-General, who extended special greetings to the international delegation.

Rev. Dr. Agorom Dike, Founder and President of the Caribbean and African Faith-Based Leadership Conference and liaison to the White House Faith-Based Cabinet Offices, introduced FOWPAL and highlighted the decades-long global efforts of FOWPAL President Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, who has promoted love, peace, and conscience through world leader summits, bell-ringing ceremonies, and cultural exchanges.

The summit held great significance as The Bahamas marked the 122nd nation visited by FOWPAL in its global journey to promote conscience, love, and peace. In recent days, FOWPAL had convened similar gatherings and Bell of World Peace and Love ceremonies in Trinidad and Tobago and Belize, where national leaders—including Belizean Prime Minister John Briceño—rang the bell and expressed wishes for global harmony.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of FOWPAL, spoke on the urgent moral challenges facing the world, emphasizing that conscience, transparency, and integrity are essential foundations for ethical leadership and sustainable development.

“Conscience provides moral direction,” Dr. Hong explained. “Transparency builds trust within systems, and integrity ensures consistent action. Interlinked, these three elements enable more virtuous actions that benefit all beings and allow a sustainable future to flourish with renewed vitality.”

A central moment of the summit was the Bell of World Peace and Love ceremony. Dr. Hong rang the bell nine times and expressed three wishes: that everyone may follow their conscience with transparency and integrity; that all actions be guided by genuine love and peace; and that all living beings may coexist in harmony.

Eight distinguished Bahamian leaders also rang the bell, offering heartfelt wishes for peace and unity. Governor-General Dame Cynthia A. Pratt rang the bell and stated, “Love is something that we give away and we end up having more.”

In recognition of her distinguished public service and dedication to national unity and public welfare, Dr. Hong presented Her Excellency with the FOWPAL Peace Bell Award. She expressed heartfelt gratitude, describing the honor as humbling and inspiring, and reaffirmed her commitment to uplifting the Bahamian people through peace and love. Dr. Hong also presented her with an artwork from the Hong Tao Tze Foundation, symbolizing harmony, hope, and conscience.

Other bell ringers included Bishop Delton Fernander, President of the Bahamas Christian Council; H.E. Dr. Lorraine Bastian, Ambassador-At-Large of The Bahamas Designate Foreign Service Education and Training; Dr. Anthony Hamilton, President of the Civil Society of The Bahamas; Bishop Dr. Walter Hanchell, Founder and President of Great Commission Ministries International; H.E. Major Roodolph Meo, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army in The Bahamas and Turks & Caicos Division; Hon. Joyann Ferguson, Justice of the Supreme Court of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas; and Edison Sumner, CEO of The Bahamas Red Cross Society.

To date, 675 influential leaders from 158 nations—including 86 heads of state and government and 15 Nobel Peace Prize laureates—have rung the Bell of World Peace and Love, amplifying a shared global aspiration for unity and hope.

The summit also highlighted FOWPAL’s promotion of the Declaration of Transparency and Integrity. H.E. Ann Marie Davis, First Lady of The Bahamas, who rang the bell in 2023, and Dr. Hong jointly signed the declaration, joined by many attendees. Since its proclamation on April 1, 2025, individuals in 152 nations have endorsed the declaration, including heads of state, UN ambassadors, a Nobel Peace laureate, and other peace advocates.

Addressing the importance of these values, Edison Sumner emphasized that integrity and transparency are essential to public trust. H.E. Major Roodolph Meo added, “Transparency and integrity is the hallmark of this world as we know it today because if you are operating in transparency, people trust you even more.”

To encourage daily reflection and moral clarity, Dr. Hong presented the Compass Clock of Conscience to six influential leaders, recognizing their influence in guiding society toward integrity and responsibility. These leaders included TV Show Host Spence Finlayson; Mr. Tim Kinney; Mr. Jack Thompson, Secretary to the Governor-General; Bishop Lawrence Rolle; Mr. Julian Smith; and Bishop Hubert Kemp, Senior Pastor of Prayer and Praise Assembly.

Dr. Hong also presented First Lady Ann Marie Davis with a treasured artwork from the Hong Tao Tze Foundation, along with two publications—The History of International Day of Conscience and Lighting the World with Hope—documenting the UN-declared International Day of Conscience and International Day of Hope, both initiated by Dr. Hong.

Cultural performances added vibrancy to the summit, including the symbolic presentation Children from Heaven, conveying a message of humanity’s original purity and conscience, and a closing dance celebrating hope and harmony.

When interviewed by FOWPAL members, Bishop Dr. Walter Hanchell remarked, “Your leader Dr. Hong and everybody else, the team, the volunteers did such a fantastic job… it has impacted my life. I feel stronger, more encouraged, more focused to serve and to bring peace and love to the people in my country and wherever else I go.”

The summit concluded with participants united by a shared conviction that through conscience, transparency, and integrity, leaders and individuals can help build a more peaceful and sustainable world.

