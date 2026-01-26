DG Okonjo-Iweala welcomes tenth cohort of WTO Young Professionals

The Young Professionals Programme seeks to enhance diversity and strengthen the representation of WTO members across the divisions of the WTO Secretariat. Launched in 2016, the Programme has so far supported the development of trade expertise for 128 young professionals from developing economies and least-developed countries (LDCs). This year's participants were selected from a highly competitive pool of close to 6,500 applicants.

According to DG Okonjo-Iweala's remarks: "This is a particularly important and challenging moment for the WTO. Unilateral actions are testing the multilateral trading system. But 72 per cent of global trade continues to be conducted on the basis of WTO rules.

At a time when stability and growth are in short supply, trade is a force for both. Our 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) in Cameroon is just around the corner. Our collective goal is to lay the foundation for a stronger, more responsive multilateral trading system.

We are here to deliver results: results that benefit people and the planet, and that demonstrate how trade cooperation can foster certainty, growth and resilience for all members, big and small. Many of your respective divisions, and you personally, will be involved in supporting work that is central to these efforts. Share your ideas and step forward."

Speaking on behalf of the 2026 cohort, Parandzem Mikayelyan from Armenia said: "The diversity of our group embodies the WTO's essence, a global institution where varied perspectives unite to strengthen the rules-based trading system that makes the world more prosperous and equitable. Our arrival coincides with MC14 and reminds us that the work carried out here, often technical, sometimes complex, always demanding, has real consequences for economies, development and people's lives across the world."

She also expressed gratitude to the Director-General and the WTO for "welcoming us so warmly and making this learning experience so enriching".

Also speaking at the ceremony were ambassadors from WTO members represented in this year's Young Professionals Programme. They praised the programme's role in nurturing trade talent and enhancing the inclusiveness of the multilateral trading system.

This year's Young Professionals hail from Armenia; the Kingdom of Bahrain; Cambodia; Grenada; Hong Kong, China; Côte d'Ivoire; Morocco; Nicaragua; Senegal; and Thailand.

What the participants expect from the programme

"I joined the WTO to complement my experience in investment and commercial disputes with hands-on work in world trade disputes and the interpretation and application of WTO agreements. Being part of the Legal Affairs Division gives me the opportunity to deepen my legal practice, while gaining first-hand exposure to ongoing negotiations. I hope to contribute with curiosity, dedication and fresh perspectives to the WTO's work." Parandzem Mikayelyan (Armenia)

"I joined the WTO to gain a deeper, practical understanding of international trade and the mechanisms behind the agreements and negotiations shaping today's global economy. Joining the WTO Council and Trade Negotiations Committee Division for MC14 makes this experience especially timely, as key discussions on reform and the future of the multilateral trading system are underway. I hope to contribute fresh ideas, support my team's work and bring a youth perspective to discussions, while ensuring that diverse voices, particularly from developing and emerging economies, are meaningfully reflected." Narjes Dhaif (Kingdom of Bahrain)

"My motivation to join the Programme stems from witnessing how multilateral trade agreements catalyse development in Cambodia. The WTO offers a stimulating environment to explore the questions that drive my research. Working within the Director-General's Office will deepen my understanding of the WTO's operations and governance and the rule-based trading system. I am committed to absorbing expertise from colleagues and applying these insights to support institutional reforms and strengthen the multilateral trading order." Meng Yu Ngov (Cambodia)

"Being a Young Professional offers a valuable opportunity to gain direct insight into the WTO's central role in the multilateral trading system as members prepare for MC14 and advance major reform discussions. I hope to contribute to the Agriculture Division's analytical and policy work, particularly on cotton, by supporting dialogue among members and helping to raise the visibility of cotton-related issues. I am also eager to deepen my understanding of WTO rules, negotiations and processes, while further strengthening my trade policy expertise." Marie-Joséphine Affoué Kadjo (Côte d'Ivoire)

"I was motivated to join the WTO as a Young Professional by a long-standing interest in how international trade rules affect people, innovation and development outcomes in practice. The WTO's unique convening role and its work at the intersection of policy, law and economics strongly appealed to me. Working in the Intellectual Property, Government Procurement and Competition Division, I am excited by the opportunity to engage with issues that shape access to innovation and the functioning of public markets." Nicholas Lazarus (Grenada)

"I was motivated to join the WTO because it offers a great opportunity to connect with leading experts and apply my economics and data science background to impactful work. I believe the WTO plays a crucial role in safeguarding the multilateral trading system and fostering mutually beneficial outcomes, and in today's information-rich environment, the ability to distil complex data into meaningful insights is key. As the WTO aims to strengthen its role as a global knowledge hub on trade and trade policy, I hope to contribute to the development of innovative statistical products and deliver evidence-based economic analysis." Corey To (Hong Kong, China)

"I was motivated to join the WTO by a strong interest in how trade policy is communicated, understood, and ultimately used by different audiences. I was particularly drawn to the Information and External Relations Division for its role in shaping how the WTO's work is presented, contextualized and shared. I am especially interested in how trade-related knowledge can support informed decision-making in developing and emerging economies. I hope to contribute to clear, engaging communication of research." Zineb El Hanaoui (Morocco)

"My goal is to learn how to identify systemic gaps and build lasting capacity across sectors through different learning channels to ensure their effective participation in the rules-based multilateral trading system. I look forward to working closely with the Institute for Training and Technical Cooperation to share experience, coordinate lines of action and translate these insights into sustainable growth and institutional knowledge." Cinthya Jazmine Porras Villalta (Nicaragua)

"I was drawn to the unique opportunity to gain insight into multilateral trade reform negotiations, especially against the backdrop of MC14. I am fuelled by the saying "Diamonds are made under pressure", and I will strive to connect with WTO staff, leverage my data skills and apply my research on marine ecosystem monitoring to advance the implementation of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies." Khadija Sarr (Senegal)

"I was motivated to join the Programme by my experience in Thailand's public sector working on international economic and regulatory matters, which deepened my interest in how multilateral trade rules foster cooperation and trust. I hope to contribute to the Trade and Environment Division while actively engaging with colleagues across the WTO Secretariat to learn from their expertise, exchange perspectives and build meaningful professional networks." Wanawat Wechakit (Thailand)