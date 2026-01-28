Where Therapy Meets Poetry: Let's Meet Rebecca Herz’s Locus of Control

Rebecca Herz Locus of Control Reviews for Locus of Control

“Locus of Control”, a deeply resonant poetry collection by Rebecca Herz.

TEANECK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Locus of Control , poet Rebecca Herz invites readers into intimate, often quiet spaces where care is given freely—even as self-care falters. Grounded in therapeutic and psychological frameworks such as countertransference, imposter syndrome, burnout, co-regulation, radical acceptance, and self-compassion, the collection transforms the language of mental health into lyric inquiry. These poems do not instruct or resolve; instead, they ask readers to remain present within uncertainty.Drawing on her lived experience as a school-based crisis counselor and an autistic writer, Herz braids the personal with the universal. Her poems move fluidly through fertility clinics and ethics meetings, prayer shawls and ultrasound screens, classroom doors and breaking news alerts. Across these settings, Locus of Control remains attuned to how systems—educational, medical, religious, political—press upon inner lives already shaped by faith, identity, neurodivergence, and ongoing global unrest.The collection resists easy answers. Herz offers no prescriptions for healing, only the insistence that ambiguity itself is a place worth inhabiting. In doing so, Locus of Control becomes both intellectually rigorous and emotionally intimate, allowing readers to locate themselves within its unsettled, deeply human terrain.Readers and reviewers have praised the collection for its empathy, craft, and emotional clarity.Lindsay Soberano Wilson calls the poem “Radical Acceptance” a “rallying cry for making peace with the unknown,” noting how the collection finds meaning in what remains unsaid or unresolved.Yehoshua November highlights Herz’s ability to intertwine “the philosophical and the ordinary,” particularly in poems tracing her work as a school therapist.Munmun Samanta describes the book as a “witty mélange of poetry and therapeutic insight,” celebrating its tenderness and restorative power.Locus of Control is a resonant collection for readers interested in contemporary poetry that engages mental health, emotional labor, caregiving, faith, and resilience—without reducing complexity or uncertainty.Poet Talk Interview with Rebecca Herz:

Two Poems form "Locus of Control" as Read by Rebecca Herz

