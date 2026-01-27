Worthington Realty Launches Redesigned Website Focused on Southwest Florida Market Insight

Screenshot of the redesigned Worthington Realty website homepage, built to help buyers and sellers better understand Southwest Florida housing markets.

New platform integrates local market research, city-level insights, and home search tools to support more informed real estate decisions.

We spend a lot of time studying local communities, MLS data, and market trends to help people make confident decisions.” — Michael Davis, Co-Owner, Worthington Realty

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worthington Realty has launched a redesigned website, WorthingtonRealty.com , following more than six months of planning, preparation, design, and development. The new site is designed to help buyers and sellers better understand local housing conditions across Southwest Florida, including Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Estero, Bonita Springs, and Naples.Rather than focusing solely on property listings, the redesigned platform emphasizes education and local market understanding. City-specific pages, community-level content, and search tools are structured to help consumers see how pricing, inventory, and ownership considerations differ from one area to the next.The site was designed around how people research homes in Southwest Florida, with city- and community-level content shaped by local ownership considerations and market conditions. Its language and structure were developed through careful research and iteration, with an emphasis on answering the questions buyers and sellers are actually asking, rather than focusing on the brokerage itself.“We know firsthand that buying or selling a home can feel overwhelming,” said Michael Davis, co-owner of Worthington Realty, who oversees the firm’s market research. “We spend a lot of time studying local communities, MLS data, and market trends, and this site is about putting that information in front of people in a way that helps them feel supported and make confident decisions.”A central feature of the site is Worthington Realty’s ongoing market research. Through its blog, the brokerage publishes monthly, city-specific real estate market updates based on local MLS data, explaining trends in pricing, inventory, and buyer activity in plain language. These reports give readers context before they begin exploring available homes.The website also expands buyer and seller education through frequently asked questions covering topics such as homeowners insurance, flood zones, HOA considerations, and overall ownership costs—issues that play a significant role in Southwest Florida real estate decisions.The project represents a structural overhaul rather than a cosmetic refresh. The site’s architecture was rebuilt to connect educational content, market insight, and home search tools into a single system that reflects how people actually research homes today.Worthington Realty, a locally owned brokerage based in Fort Myers that has served Southwest Florida since 1989, views the redesigned website as a way to help buyers and sellers feel better informed and better prepared as they make real estate decisions.The redesigned website is now live. Readers can explore local market insights, research communities, and browse homes for sale in Southwest Florida through the new platform.About Worthington RealtyWorthington Realty is a Southwest Florida real estate brokerage serving Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Estero, Bonita Springs, Naples, and surrounding communities. The firm specializes in residential real estate, local market research, and client education, with a focus on clear communication and local insight.Media Contact:Michael DavisWorthington Realty, Inc.239-437-3334mike@worthingtonrealty.com

