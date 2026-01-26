Omega Law Group Moves Into Iconic West Hollywood Office Building

Los Angeles, California – Omega Law Group Accident & Injury Attorneys have a new office headquarters. Clients can now find Omega Law Group at 8800 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, a prominent office building located along the iconic Sunset Strip.

This move places Omega Law Group in the heart of West Hollywood, enhancing its accessibility and positioning the firm for continued growth. The firm’s 25-plus experienced attorneys are excited about how the new headquarters will transform the way its personal injury lawyers deliver diligent, comprehensive representation to clients in need.

The new office is housed in a seven-floor, 77,000-square-foot building, allowing Omega Law Group to strengthen internal collaboration, better leverage legal resources, and further advance client advocacy in California’s civil courts and nationwide. This relocation reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to high-quality legal support for individuals and families facing serious legal challenges.

Omega Law Group’s personal injury and employment lawyers serving West Hollywood, Greater California, and Texas are proud to advocate for victims of life-changing accidents and workplace injustices. The firm has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for people impacted by car accidents, slip and fall injuries, rideshare accidents, wrongful death cases, employment law violations, and other sudden losses (Past results do not guarantee, warrant, or predict a similar outcome in any case). Omega Law Group also remains committed to giving back through community outreach, partnering with local nonprofits and initiatives to support the communities it serves.

The move to Sunset Boulevard represents one of several strategic steps Omega Law Group plans to take in the coming years as it continues to expand its reach and resources.

Clients in West Hollywood and near the firm’s other California or Texas locations are encouraged to contact Omega Law Group to schedule an in-person consultation and learn how the firm’s extensive legal experience can be put to work on their behalf.

In 2016, a group of dedicated, determined personal injury lawyers—Edwin and Robin Saghian, Gabriella Naysan, and Shahab Mossavar-Rahmani—came together with one goal in mind: to offer assertive and knowledgeable representation to California and Texas residents struggling to recover from injuries caused by negligence. In the years since the firm’s creation, Omega Law Group has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of its clients. They do not shy away from difficult cases and are not afraid to litigate when negligent parties refuse to acknowledge the role they played in their clients’ injuries. Omega Law Group helps victims impacted by car accidents, dog bites, employment law violations (including wrongful termination), elder abuse, wrongful death, and other sudden losses.

Omega Law Group

8800 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 526-8383

info@omegalaw.com

https://www.omegalaw.com/

Press Contact : Jasmine Del Toro

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.