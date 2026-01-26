Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation Into Civilian Death in The Bronx

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the deaths of a man and woman who died on January 22, 2026 in the Bronx.

On January 22, an off-duty Port Authority police officer allegedly discharged his service weapon, fatally striking his sister and critically injuring his mother in an apartment building in the Bronx. The officer then allegedly fatally shot himself. The officer and his sister were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers recovered two firearms at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.