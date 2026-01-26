Attorney General James Demands More Action from xAI to Stop Grok Chatbot from Producing Inappropriate Images to Protect Children and Adult Users

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and a bipartisan coalition of 34 other attorneys general demanded that xAI take additional steps to protect users from inappropriate images and content created by its AI chatbot Grok and shared on the social media platform X. In a letter to xAI, the attorneys general write that the company’s recent changes to Grok are not enough to protect children and women users who are being harassed with inappropriate, nonconsensual images. The coalition is calling on xAI to explain how it intends to ensure that Grok is unable to create nonconsensual images, eliminate the inappropriate content created by Grok, and suspend users who created the harmful content.

“I am deeply disturbed by reports that Grok created and shared inappropriate images of women and children, and that is why I am joining a bipartisan coalition of my colleagues to demand answers from the company,” said Attorney General James. “xAI claims that it has made changes to address this problem, but more must be done ensure that Grok is not creating child sex abuse materials and other nonconsensual images. I will continue to work together with my colleagues to hold the company accountable and protect children and all online users.”

xAI owns and operates Grok, an artificial intelligence chatbot, that has been creating and sharing nonconsensual explicit images of women and children. Grok allowed users to alter innocuous images of women, without their knowledge or consent, depicting them in suggestive and sexually explicit scenarios and “undressing” them to show them in bikinis, underwear, or nothing at all. The attorneys general write that some users are seeking Grok’s AI image editing feature to embarrass, intimidate, and exploit people.

The coalition asserts that the creation and dissemination of child sexual abuse material is a crime, and that various state and federal civil and criminal laws also forbid the creation of nonconsensual intimate images. The attorneys general are demanding that xAI immediately detail how it intends to:

Take all necessary measures to ensure that Grok is no longer capable of producing nonconsensual intimate images, including nonconsensual images that fall short of depicting full nudity or graphic sexual conduct but depict people in bikinis, underwear, revealing clothing, or suggestive poses, and child sexual abuse material;

Eliminate inappropriate, nonconsensual content that has already been produced;

Suspend users who have created these materials;

Report these creators and users to the relevant authorities;

Grant X users control over whether their content can be edited by Grok, including at a minimum the ability to easily prohibit the @Grok account from responding to their posts or editing their images when prompted by another user; and

Ensure that the recently announced safeguards do not merely place NCII creation behind a paywall, but actually mitigate its production throughout X and the Grok platform.

This is the latest effort by Attorney General James to protect children online and hold tech companies accountable. Last month, Attorney General James and a bipartisan coalition of 41 other attorneys general sent a letter to Big Tech companies urging them to implement safeguards on AI chatbots to protect children and vulnerable people. In November 2024, Attorney General James led a bipartisan coalition of 36 attorneys general in urging Congress to reject language in a military spending plan that that would prevent states from passing or enforcing laws to regulate AI. In June 2024, Attorney General James announced that nation-leading legislation to combat addictive social media feeds and protect kids online has been signed into law.

Joining Attorney General James in sending the letter are the attorneys general of American Samoa, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia.