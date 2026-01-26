Concierge Auctions: Idaho Mountain Retreat Near Jackson Hole Pending Sale at Auction for $3.836M in 39 Days

2399 Chapel Road, Swan Valley, Idaho

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that a newly constructed estate with championship equestrian amenities, set amid the sweeping natural beauty of eastern Idaho, is pending sale at auction for $3.836M in 39 days in cooperation with Sam Haack of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, following the firm’s second annual live auction at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, held concurrently with Arizona Car Week.

The expansive property at 2399 Chapel Road in Swan Valley exudes refined modern living, just moments from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The residence spans approximately 6,300 square feet on 46.41 acres and is designed to embrace its dramatic surroundings, with floor-to-ceiling windows framing sweeping mountain views and pastures. It also features a 220’ x 90’ indoor riding arena, a 200’ x 200’ outdoor arena, a six-stall barn, irrigated pastures, three wells, and Palisades Creek irrigation rights, offering year-round access to fly fishing on the South Fork of the Snake River, hiking, horseback riding, and backcountry exploration, as well as premier skiing nearby.

“The success of this mountain retreat, moments to Jackson Hole, reflects how our platform performs when timing, audience, and format align,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “The concurrent timing of our live auction with Arizona Car Week created a dynamic environment that successfully attracted highly motivated buyers and ultimately achieved an exceptional result for a property of this distinction.”

“This estate demanded a platform capable of delivering both broad reach and concrete results,” said Haack. “Our collaboration with Concierge Auctions connected the property with a national and international audience and was key in achieving a successful outcome.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

