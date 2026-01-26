Omega EMS Vietnam Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Strengthening Global Quality Standards

Omega EMS

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omega EMS , a leading electronics R&D and manufacturing services provider, today announced that its Vietnam operation has successfully achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to quality, operational excellence, and global consistency.The certification was awarded to Omega EMS Vietnam Company Limited, located at Factory Buildings T1.6 and T1.7, Lot I-15-1, D12 Road, Saigon Hi-Tech Park, Ho Chi Minh City, following a comprehensive audit of its Quality Management System. The certified scope includes manufacturing, inspection, testing,servicing, and system integration of printed circuit boards solar grid-connected microinverters , and electro-mechanical assemblies, validating that the Vietnam facility meets internationally recognized quality standards.Phil Aguiar, Vice President of Operations at Omega EMS, commented:“Achieving ISO 9001 certification so early in the ramp of our Vietnam facility is a significant accomplishment and a direct result of disciplined execution, strong leadership on the ground, and alignment with our global operating standards. This certification confirms that our Vietnam operation isfully integrated into the Omega EMS quality system and ready to support our customers with the same rigor and reliability they expect from us worldwide.”The certification was issued by United Registrar of Systems (URS) under the UKAS Management Systems accreditation and is valid through January 16, 2029, following an initial issue date of January 17, 2026 Omega EMS’s Vietnam facility is a key component of the company’s international expansion strategy, designed to complement its U.S.-based operations while providing scalable capacity, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and proximity to customers and supply partners in Asia. The ISO 9001 certification further ensures that customers benefit from consistent quality, robust process control, and continuous improvement across all Omega EMS locations.“This milestone underscores our long-term commitment to Vietnam and to building a world-class manufacturing operation that aligns with global best practices,” Aguiar added. “It’s an important foundation as we continue to expand production and deepen partnerships with our customers.”

