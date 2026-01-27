Enertia Software Announces Organizational Update to Strengthen Customer Solutions Team

The updated model strengthens ownership, allowing for more proactive engagement, relationships, and a dedicated partner focused on long-term value and outcomes.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enertia Software , a leading provider of oil & gas ERP software, announced an organizational update to its Customer Solutions teams designed to deepen customer relationships, improve responsiveness, and ensure customers achieve long-term value from their investment.The updated model strengthens ownership within the Customer Success team, allowing for more proactive engagement, deeper relationships, and a dedicated partner focused on long-term value and outcomes. This change reflects Enertia’s continued commitment to aligning its structure with how customers use its solutions and what they need to be successful.“Our customers expect more than transactional support, they expect a partner who understands their business and stays engaged over time,” said Dawnelle Tucker, VP of Customer Solutions. “This change allows our teams to do exactly that by clearly separating strategic success management from technical support, while keeping them tightly connected.”Under the new Customer Success structure:• Customer Success Managers will focus on strategic relationship ownership, adoption, value realization, and long-term success.• The Customer Support team will continue to provide dedicated, specialized technical assistance focused on issue resolution and customer solutions.• Stronger collaboration across Customer Success, Customer Support, Implementation, Product, and Sales, will ensure a seamless and consistent customer experience.According to Shannon Lane, Director of Customer Success, the update was driven directly by customer feedback and internal insights. “As our customer base has grown, it became clear that we needed a model that scales without losing the personal, high-touch experience our customers value. This structure gives us the ability to be both responsive and strategic.”Enertia Software emphasized that the change is evolutionary. Customers will continue working with the people they know and trust, while benefiting from clearer roles and more focused success planning.The new organizational model will take effect immediately.Customers will be notified directly of any updates to their primary points of contact.

