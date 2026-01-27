Launch of Giving Compass Pro Delivers New Era of Nonprofit Analysis

New subscription platform brings validated nonprofit data into one workspace to save time; expands discovery beyond well-known organizations

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving Compass today announced the launch of Giving Compass Pro, a platform that makes it easier to understand the impact of nonprofit organizations. The subscription-based platform, powered by Giving Compass’ intelligent data engine, brings financials, impact data, and nonprofit-published content for 1.9 million nonprofits into one searchable workspace. In the process, it expands visibility for impactful but under-resourced organizations.

Outdated and fragmented nonprofit data has long slowed evaluation for donors, foundations, and philanthropic advisors. It can take the IRS up to 36 months to release data from federal filings. The information on those forms paints a limited picture, focusing primarily on financials. Updated and contextual data, like leadership details, impact reports, issue areas, and success stories, are fragmented across PDFs, websites, and third-party databases. Giving Compass Pro reduces that complexity, making it faster and easier to search for, compare, and understand nonprofit impact in one place.

“Evaluating a nonprofit too often means hours of piecing together disconnected information just to understand one organization,” said Dale Nirvani Pfeifer, CEO of Giving Compass. “Giving Compass Pro brings trusted data and narrative context together, helping advisors and others clearly communicate both the analytical and human impact of the nonprofits they support.”

VALIDATED, TIMELY NONPROFIT DATA

All data reflects information reported by nonprofits themselves and trusted public sources, organized and updated through Giving Compass’ intelligent data engine. Giving Compass Pro provides a single view of aggregated data from trusted public sources and nonprofit-published materials, going beyond IRS 990 data to include:

- Volunteer opportunities

- News articles

- Nonprofit blogs

- Podcasts

- Social media

- Impact metrics

- Impact stories

- Grant details

- IRS filings

- Leadership details

- Upcoming events

- Interactive map

- Job postings

Giving Compass Pro uses AI agents to gather, organize, and keep current information published directly by nonprofits across validated sources. These agents supplement traditional vetting workflows by continuously surfacing nonprofit-reported data—financials, leadership details, impact reports, and program updates—so users can rely on timely, accurate insights grounded in how organizations represent their own work.

SIDE-BY-SIDE COMPARISON TOOLS

Users can evaluate multiple nonprofits at once using built-in comparison tools. This allows donors and advisors to quickly assess alignment across mission, financials, scale, and outcomes, reducing manual research and enabling more confident giving decisions.

INTENT-BASED SEARCH AND AI SUMMARIES

Instead of relying on complex filters or exact keywords, Giving Compass Pro supports intent-based search. Users can describe what they care about in plain language, and the platform interprets the context to surface relevant nonprofits.

The AI assistant, Guide to Good (GG), helps users go deeper by suggesting filters, summarizing nonprofit content, and providing plain-language explanations of social issues.

INTUITIVE FILTERS THAT EXPAND DISCOVERY

Powerful yet accessible filters—such as geography, issue area, revenue, and staff size—make it easier to find organizations that align with specific values or funding goals. For foundations, these tools can reduce administrative burden for both funders and nonprofits by improving discovery and minimizing unnecessary screening processes.

INCREASING SUPPORT FOR SMALLER, GRASSROOTS NONPROFITS

According to Giving Compass’ latest evaluation study, improved nonprofit discovery increases support for smaller organizations. While the top five nonprofits on the Forbes Top 100 Charities list report a combined $18.3 billion in revenue, 92% of U.S. nonprofits operate with budgets under $5 million, according to the National Council of Nonprofits.

When people are better able to find and evaluate nonprofits, their giving behavior changes. Research participants using Giving Compass tools were 3.8 times more likely to donate to smaller, grassroots nonprofits, organizations that are often overlooked due to limited marketing capacity and visibility in traditional discovery channels.

Giving Compass does not collect or process donations, focusing instead on improving nonprofit visibility, understanding, and discovery, and sending users directly to a nonprofit’s website when available.

“Discovery is an overlooked and important equity challenge in philanthropy,” said Brandolon Barnett, Chief Innovation and Philanthropy Officer at Giving Compass. “All nonprofits share information about their work. But it’s often overlooked, not because of impact, but because of access. Giving Compass Pro changes how nonprofit data is found and organized to increase awareness at a time when a brighter spotlight on nonprofits is needed.”

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

Giving Compass Pro is available to early subscribers at $12 per month or $120 per year, with standard monthly pricing set at $25. Team pricing is available for financial and wealth advisors and other professional users. Giving Compass will continue to offer free features, including basic nonprofit search, access to a resource library on giving and social issues, and limited AI-assisted answers and summaries.

To subscribe to Giving Compass Pro, visit: https://gg.givingcompass.org/subscribe

About Giving Compass

Founded in 2017, Giving Compass is a 501(c)3 organization that makes it easy to search for, compare, and see the impact of nonprofits in one place. Through its intelligent data engine, Giving Compass gathers trusted, up-to-date, public information. Professionals, donors, and organizations can access the data through a suite of tools (Giving Compass, Giving Compass Pro, and integrated Data and API Solutions) that are trusted by and built in collaboration with DAFGiving360, Fidelity Charitable, Vanguard, and Charity Navigator. By putting nonprofit data in one place, Giving Compass empowers smarter, more confident giving. It also helps more nonprofits get the resources they need. Giving Compass supporters help expand access to this information. Their support allows the work of more nonprofits to be understood. To learn more about Giving Compass, visit givingcompass.org.

