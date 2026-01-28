Tiny Distillery Concert: Sasha Ono & Lauren Cauley - An Evening of Music and Craft Cocktails @ Fort Hamilton Distillery

NYC Cellist Sasha Ono Lauren Cauley Violinist Groupmuse Tiny Distillery Concert Brooklyn, NY Info

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiny Distillery Concerts returns featuring acclaimed musicians Sasha Ono (cello) and Lauren Cauley (violin) on Friday, February 13, at Fort Hamilton Distillery, 68 34th Street, 2nd Floor, Brooklyn. Doors open at 7:30 PM, with the performance beginning at 8:00 PM.The evening pairs contemporary and classical string repertoire with expertly crafted cocktails and mocktails, available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to support the local distillery by enjoying at least one drink at the bar.The program includes Castillo Interior by Pēteris Vasks, a cinematic and contemplative work alongside dance-inspired selections such as José Elizondo’s Danzas Latinoamericanas. The second half features movements from Renovatio by GRAMMY-award winning composer Esin Aydingoz, a bold solo cello and electronics work performed by Sasha Ono that reimagines the Bach Suites through a modern lens, blending classical music with sampling and house influenced textures.ABOUT THE ARTISTS:Cellist Sasha Ono is an award-winning performer and curator based in New York City, known for her versatility across classical, pop, film, and theater. Her credits include collaborations with Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Zach Bryan, and Joshua Bell, appearances on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, and contributions to GRAMMY Award–winning recordings. Instagram: @cellosashaViolinist Lauren Cauley is a leading voice in New York’s avant-garde music scene, praised by The New York Times as a “mainstay of the local new music scene.” Her genre-defying career includes collaborations with artists such as Steve Reich, Sigur Rós, Chance the Rapper, and Wadada Leo Smith, with performances at major international festivals and institutions worldwide. Instagram: @laucaulTickets available via Groupmuse: http://grpm.us/ndrTzd ###

