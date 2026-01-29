Utah Company Helps Communities Across America Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary

Colonial Flag and the Colonial Flag Foundation provide turnkey patriotic displays and historic flag exhibits to support America 250 commemorations nationwide.

As Americans, we are celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and I’m glad that the installation emphasizes the document itself.” — Ron Fox, Co-Chair of the America 250 Utah Commission.

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- – As communities across the United States plan commemorations for America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, Utah-based Colonial Flag and the Colonial Flag Foundation are providing standardized patriotic displays and historical flag installations for use at civic events, public spaces, and community gatherings.The organizations are supporting America 250-related efforts through turnkey flag exhibits and educational installations designed to simplify planning for schools, municipalities, and local committees while offering historically focused programming.A featured installation, America’s History Through Her Flags, presents the history of the United States through its flags. The walk-through exhibit includes all 26 official versions of the American flag, displayed on eight-foot poles with accompanying historical context.Colonial Flag has produced large-format American flags for professional sporting and civic events nationwide. The Colonial Flag Foundation has organized Healing Fieldand Field of Honorflag displays honoring veterans, first responders, and community members for more than 25 years and provides consultation on flag history and etiquette.For communities planning expanded programming, a 250-year chronological version of the installation is available, with historically accurate flags representing each year of American history. The exhibit includes a six-foot by four-foot reproduction of the Declaration of Independence, designed to resemble an antique document while maintaining legibility of the original 1776 text.The installation can be displayed indoors or outdoors and is provided as a turnkey package that includes setup instructions, a step-by-step video, and staff support.“By offering structured displays and historical materials, the programs allow communities to focus on participation and education as planning continues toward 2026,” said Bridget Hughes, managing director of the Colonial Flag Foundation.About Colonial FlagColonial Flag is a family-owned Utah company that manufactures American flags and patriotic displays for civic, institutional, and commercial use.The Colonial Flag Foundation works with communities nationwide to organize patriotic flag displays, including Healing Fieldand Field of Honorinstallations.About The Colonial Flag FoundationThe Colonial Flag Foundation works with communities nationwide to organize patriotic flag displays, including Healing Fieldand Field of Honorinstallations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.