New Book Calls for AI Readiness Before Adoption in High-Stakes Industries

AI Without the Overwhelm – January 28, 2026 Amazon launch

AI Without the Overwhelm introduces a readiness-first framework for leaders navigating risk, accountability, and decision-making; available on Amazon January 28

Organizations rush into AI conversations without answering the most important questions. This book is about slowing the conversation down just enough to make smarter decisions.” — Chrishonda Benson, Founder, Benora Solutions

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As organizations across healthcare, finance, and government face growing pressure to adopt artificial intelligence quickly, many are doing so without the clarity, structure, or decision discipline required to manage real-world risk and accountability. To address this gap, AI readiness and adoption consultant Chrishonda Benson announces the release of her new book, AI Without the Overwhelm, available on Amazon January 28, 2026.

Rather than focusing on tools or technical mastery, AI Without the Overwhelm introduces a readiness-first approach to AI adoption—one that helps leaders clarify goals, understand the impact of AI-driven decisions, and assess organizational readiness before implementation begins. The book is designed for leaders, decision-makers, and advisors operating in high-stakes environments, where AI decisions can influence outcomes, trust, and accountability.

“Across industries, I’ve seen organizations rush into AI conversations without answering the most important questions first,” said Benson. “Why are we using AI here? What decisions will it influence? And what happens if it’s wrong? This book is about slowing the conversation down just enough to make smarter decisions.”

Drawing from her work advising organizations in complex operational and regulatory environments, Benson presents a structured framework that replaces urgency and tool-driven decision-making with clarity, judgment, and organizational readiness. AI Without the Overwhelm positions readiness—not speed—as the foundation for responsible AI adoption, helping leaders engage artificial intelligence in ways that align with real workflows and real constraints.

Benson is the founder of Benora Solutions, an AI readiness and adoption consultancy that supports organizations in making informed, accountable decisions about AI use. She brings a multidisciplinary background to her work, combining business strategy, risk awareness, and workforce enablement. She is a CPD-certified AI consultant, holds an MBA, and maintains a Security+ certification, grounding her guidance in both leadership judgment and operational responsibility.

The book arrives at a critical moment as organizations confront increasing scrutiny of automated decision-making, workforce impacts, and emerging expectations for responsible AI use. By centering readiness and decision clarity, AI Without the Overwhelm offers leaders a practical path forward—without unnecessary pressure or confusion.

Expanded distribution will follow the Amazon release.

About Chrishonda Benson

Chrishonda Benson helps leaders and organizations engage artificial intelligence with clarity, structure, and accountability. She is the founder of Benora Solutions, an AI readiness and adoption consultancy focused on high-stakes, regulated environments. Through advisory work, speaking, and research-driven frameworks, she supports leaders in moving from AI pressure to informed decision-making.

