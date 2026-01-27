Final Offer Expands in North Texas with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Final Offer, the real-time real estate platform, is expanding its presence in North Texas through its partnership with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, the region’s leading luxury brokerage.

The launch expands access to Final Offer’s real-time offer negotiation tools across one of the country’s most dynamic luxury markets. Designed to support the entire transaction, Final Offer gives buyers, sellers, and agents shared visibility into price, terms, and competition as activity unfolds — enabling confident decisions without delays or guesswork.

Final Offer brings clarity to moments that have traditionally lacked transparency. Buyers know when to act. Sellers understand real demand. Agents guide strategy with live market insight — all while maintaining full control of the process. On average, homes sold using Final Offer have achieved 5% higher sale prices and closed 12 days faster* compared to traditional processes.

“Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty understands that confidence in real estate comes from information and timing,” said Judd Hoffman, Co-CEO, Final Offer. “Their agents are trusted advisors, and Final Offer strengthens that role by giving everyone a clear view of what’s happening, when it matters most. We’re honored to partner with the leading luxury real estate brokerage in North Texas.”

Historically, buyers and sellers have operated with limited insight into whether offers exist, when an offer is made, how competitive a situation may be, or when action is required. Final Offer removes those blind spots by making real-time activity visible across the transaction — creating a more efficient, informed experience for all parties.

"Final Offer represents the future of real estate, one where transparency, clarity, and professionalism truly matter,” said Russ Anderson, President & CEO, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. “This platform elevates the consumer experience while reinforcing the value of strategic, full-time professional advisors. At Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, our advisors are the backbone of our firm, and Final Offer supports the level of expertise, integrity, and trust that defines how we serve our clients.”

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty is now live with Final Offer. Buyers, sellers, and agents can visit finaloffer.com to follow listings and receive real-time alerts when offers are made on participating properties.

*Results from a real estate team between October 2022 and October 2024 that sold 48 properties using Final Offer.

About Final Offer

Final Offer is a real-time real estate platform built for buyers, sellers, and agents. The platform brings visibility to price, offers, terms, and competition throughout the transaction, enabling informed decisions and faster outcomes while preserving agent control. Homes sold using Final Offer have achieved higher sale prices and faster time on market on average.* Learn more at finaloffer.com.

About Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is the leading luxury brokerage in North Texas. Founded in 1960, its advisors serve clients across the region — based in offices in Dallas, the Park Cities, Fort Worth, Fort Worth West, Southlake, Lakewood and the North, in Plano — and have achieved multiple consecutive years of multibillion-dollar total sales. Part of Peerage Realty Partners, the world’s largest strategic investor in Sotheby’s International Realty affiliates, the brokerage specializes in luxury homes, high-rises, ranches, land and commercial properties. The brokerage also offers best-in-class core services, including mortgage and title services. Its connections, reach and resources, as part of the $157 billion Sotheby’s International Realty network of more than 26,000 agents in 84 countries and territories, bring the exceptional to every client and advisor. Learn more at briggsfreeman.com, an award-winning portal featuring properties, neighborhoods, schools, architecture guides, market data and more.

