Ziba Med Spa Announces Valentine’s Specials Available Through February 28, 2026

Ziba Med Spa, Los Angeles, Announces Valentine’s Specials for Injectables, Skin Rejuvenation, CO2 Laser and IV Wellness Treatments Through February 28

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ziba Med Spa , a physician-led medical aesthetics and wellness clinic in Los Angeles, announced a limited-time series of Valentine’s Specials available through February 28, 2026. The offers include promotional pricing across injectables, skin rejuvenation services, CO2 laser facial resurfacing, and IV therapy.Ziba Med Spa states that its services are provided under medical oversight and designed around individualized treatment planning. According to the clinic, the Valentine’s Specials are intended for clients preparing for upcoming events, updating a skincare plan, or scheduling seasonal treatments.Valentine’s Specials (available through February 28, 2026):Lip or Cheek Filler: $500 per syringe (save $150)Ziba Med Spa dermal filler treatments are planned based on individual facial anatomy and aesthetic goals. The clinic notes that clients commonly request treatment to restore volume, refine facial contour, or enhance lip shape while maintaining balanced proportions.Microneedling: $400 (save $100)Microneedling is a medical-grade treatment designed to support collagen production and skin renewal. Ziba Med Spa states that clients often choose microneedling to address concerns such as uneven texture, the appearance of acne scarring, fine lines, and visible pores over time.Ziba Glow Facial: buy one, get one free (save $150)Ziba Med Spa offers glow-focused facial treatments intended to support a brighter, smoother-looking complexion. The clinic’s facial protocols may include exfoliating enzymes and acids, selected based on skin type and treatment goals. The offer is structured for either two appointments or a shared booking.VI Chemical Peel: $250 (save $100)VI Chemical Peels are offered to help improve the appearance of uneven tone, discoloration, rough texture, and fine lines. Ziba Med Spa notes that chemical peels are commonly incorporated into seasonal skin-rejuvenation plans.CO2 Facial Rejuvenation: $1,000 (save $500)CO2 facial resurfacing is an advanced laser treatment offered for clients seeking skin resurfacing support, including improvement in the appearance of texture irregularities, fine lines, acne scarring, and pigmentation concerns. The clinic notes that treatment planning depends on medical suitability, downtime considerations, and individual skin goals.Immunity IV Boost: buy one, get one freeZiba Med Spa offers medically guided IV therapy formulated with vitamins and antioxidants. The clinic states that the Immunity IV Boost offer is available as a buy-one, get-one-free promotion through February 28, 2026.“Our goal is to provide treatments that are personalized, medically guided, and results-driven,” said Dr. Michael Eshaghian , founder of Ziba Med Spa. “For many clients, this season is a practical time to schedule aesthetic or wellness appointments as part of their ongoing care plans.”Dima Hamzeh, Director of Operations, Marketing and Strategies at Ziba Med Spa, added, “We created these Valentine’s Specials around the services clients request most during this season. Our team will guide each client through options based on goals, timeline, and medical suitability.”Important information and termsConsultation is required. Treatments are subject to medical suitability. Individual results may vary. Valentine’s Specials are valid through February 28, 2026 and cannot be combined with other promotions unless explicitly stated. Availability may be limited.About Ziba Med SpaZiba Med Spa is a physician-led medical aesthetics and wellness clinic based in Los Angeles, California. The clinic provides aesthetic and wellness services under medical oversight, with treatment plans designed around individual goals and clinical suitability.

