Fleur and Decor Now Open in Montgomery, TX, Pairing Floral Artistry with a Service-First Promise

Jason and Ami Smith at the ribbon cutting for Fleur & Decor Ami Smith and volunteers giving out flowers at Live Oak Senior Care Fleur & Decor, Montgomery, TX

New shop founded by Ami and Jason Smith brings professional training, responsive delivery, and community ties to Montgomery County.

What people remember is the entire experience—being communicative, responsive, and exceeding expectations. At the end of the day, this is people doing business with people.” — Ami Smith

MONTGOMERY, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fleur and Decor, a new full-service flower shop and wedding décor studio in Montgomery, is now open. Founded by local residents Ami and Jason Smith, the shop offers custom floral arrangements, wedding and event florals, and coordinated décor pieces—delivered with responsive, professional service. Customers can order online through the shop’s website, with local delivery available.After more than two decades each in corporate roles within major construction and building services companies, the Smiths built Fleur and Decor around a simple idea: flowers are emotional, and service has to match. That means clear communication, dependable execution, and a commitment to make things right when the unexpected happens.“Anybody can arrange flowers,” said Ami Smith, co-owner and lead designer. “What people remember is the entire experience—being communicative, responsive, and exceeding expectations.”Ami’s journey into floristry began with a lifelong love of design and color, then accelerated after a workplace injury led to a season at home and an unexpected new direction. She pursued formal floral education through the Houston School of Flowers and the Floral Design Institute in Portland, earning the Certified Floral Designer designation through AIFD.That training quickly moved from classroom to real-world demand. While planning the couple’s wedding, the Smiths struggled to find a florist available on a tight timeline, so Ami designed the florals herself. The results led to referrals from venue contacts and brides who needed high-quality work under pressure—revealing an opportunity to serve a fast-growing region known for celebrations and wedding venues.Fleur and Decor designs arrangements for birthdays , anniversaries, holidays, sympathy and memorial tributes, and everyday gifting. For weddings and events, the shop provides full floral design and also offers décor items that complement flowers—such as customized mirrors, cake toppers, candles, vases, and stands—helping clients create a cohesive look with fewer moving parts.Service standards extend to delivery and quality. Rather than leaving arrangements unattended, the team makes every reasonable effort to reach recipients. If there’s a concern about freshness or product quality, the shop’s approach is straightforward: make it right.“In business, things are not always going to go right—but you can make it right,” Ami said. “At the end of the day, this is people doing business with people.”Community connection is a core part of the shop’s identity. The Smiths are active in neighborhood and local women’s groups, have joined the local Chamber of Commerce, and participate in the Texas Association of Florists. They also volunteer with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on the horticulture committee, supporting youth agricultural programs and encouraging future floral design talent.With client permission, Fleur and Decor repurposes donated wedding flowers into fresh arrangements to share with neighbors—including a recent project that created 45 mason-jar bouquets for women at a local senior care community, hand-delivered by the team.Fleur and Decor invites residents and engaged couples to visit the shop, browse seasonal designs, and schedule consultations for weddings and events. Orders may be placed online or in person.About Fleur and DecorFleur and Decor is a Montgomery, Texas flower shop and wedding décor studio offering custom arrangements, wedding and event design, and local delivery. Founded by Ami and Jason Smith, the business is built on professional design training, relationship-driven service, and community care.

