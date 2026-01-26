Vagus Clinic Challenges Conventional Narratives Around Histamine, Lyme Disease, and Nervous System Regulation

New educational initiative highlights root causes behind “hijacked” symptoms often misattributed to anxiety, hormones, or stress.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vagus Clinic , a functional medicine clinic specializing in complex chronic conditions, is bringing renewed attention to a growing yet often misunderstood cluster of symptoms affecting thousands of patients nationwide. These symptoms, frequently labeled as anxiety, hormonal imbalance, or idiopathic inflammation, may actually stem from deeper dysfunctions involving histamine intolerance, Lyme disease, mast cell activation, lymphatic congestion, and dysregulated nervous system signaling.According to Vagus Clinic practitioners, many patients arrive after years of unanswered questions, managing symptoms such as heart palpitations, dizziness, skin reactions, gut issues, insomnia, brain fog, and unexplained anxiety. While these symptoms are commonly treated in isolation, the clinic emphasizes that they are often interconnected and rooted in systemic overload rather than primary psychological or stress-based causes.“Patients are frequently told their nervous system is simply overreacting,” said Dr. Stephanie Canastraro from Vagus Clinic. “What we see clinically is that the nervous system is responding appropriately to an internal environment that has become inflammatory, toxic, or congested. The problem is not the signal. The problem is what is driving it. And for many patients, it can feel like their day is being hijacked by their symptoms.”A key focus of the clinic’s educational outreach addresses mast cell activation and histamine overload. Mast cells play a vital role in immune defense, but when chronically triggered by infections, toxins, mold exposure, or unresolved Lyme disease, they can release excessive histamine and inflammatory mediators. This can create a cascade of symptoms that mimic panic attacks, food allergies, hormonal disorders, or autoimmune disease.Compounding the issue, Vagus Clinic highlights the role of lymphatic stagnation. The lymphatic system is responsible for clearing cellular waste, immune byproducts, and toxins. When lymphatic flow becomes sluggish or backed up, inflammatory compounds and biotoxins can recirculate in the body, continually activating the immune and nervous systems.“In many cases, patients feel hijacked by their symptoms,” Dr. Canestraro explains. “The body is attempting to protect itself, but when drainage pathways are impaired, and underlying triggers are missed, the alarm never shuts off.”The clinic also challenges oversimplified messaging around nervous system regulation. While breathwork, meditation, and vagal toning can be supportive, Vagus Clinic cautions against presenting these tools as standalone solutions for complex biological dysfunction.“You cannot regulate a nervous system that is constantly being provoked by infection, histamine overload, or toxic burden,” Dr. Canestraro added. “True regulation requires identifying and removing the drivers that keep the system in a perpetual state of threat.”Through advanced functional testing and personalized protocols, Vagus Clinic works to uncover root causes, including stealth infections such as Lyme disease, mast cell dysregulation, impaired detoxification, and lymphatic congestion. By addressing these underlying factors, the clinic aims to restore physiological safety and allow the nervous system to recalibrate naturally.Vagus Clinic’s initiative seeks to empower patients with education that reframes symptoms not as failures of resilience, but as intelligent signals pointing toward unresolved biological stressors.“Our message is simple,” the clinic stated. “Symptoms are not the enemy. They are information. When we listen carefully and investigate deeply, healing becomes possible.”

