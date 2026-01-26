TEXAS, January 26 - January 26, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott Advocates For Life Of The Unborn At Texas Rally For Life

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks today at the 2026 Texas Rally for Life on the South Steps of the Texas Capitol in Austin. Hosted annually by the Texas Alliance for Life (TAL), the Texas Rally for Life brings together pro-life advocates from across the state to march to the Texas Capitol in support of the fundamental right to life.

"We are united by the truth that our Creator endowed us with the right to life itself," said Governor Abbott. "There is no freedom more precious than life itself. All of you have been life savers, and thousands of newborn babies are the result of your heroic efforts. Thank you for being a part of the movement that has made Texas the beacon for life in the United States of America."

During his remarks, Governor Abbott highlighted significant action to protect the sanctity of life that is now law, including: Senate Bill 33 to ban taxpayer dollars from funding abortions; Senate Bill 1388 to ensure Thriving Texas Family Grants are directed to life-affirming organizations; and House Bill 7 to prohibit the manufacturing and distribution of abortion-inducing drugs.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.

The Governor was joined by Texas Alliance for Life Executive Director Amy O'Donnell, Life Choice Medical Clinic and Care Executive Director James Booker, AvantGarde LLC President and CEO Rebecca Contreras, Diocese of Austin Bishop Daniel E. Garcia, abortion survivor Claire Culwell, Representative Don McLaughlin, Representative Hilary Hickland, and other pro-life faith leaders, advocates, and elected officials.

As Governor and during his tenure as Texas Attorney General, Governor Abbott has advocated for and signed laws to further protect the lives of the innocent unborn and champion the life of the mother. In May 2021, Governor Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 to ensure the life of every unborn child with a heartbeat would be saved from the ravages of abortion and House Bill 1280 that banned abortions in Texas once Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.





(PHOTO: Office Of The Governor, 1/24/26)



(PHOTO: Office Of The Governor, 1/24/26)



(PHOTO: Office Of The Governor, 1/24/26)



(PHOTO: Office Of The Governor, 1/24/26)