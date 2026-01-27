Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Announces Lease of Prime Industrial Facility along IH-69 in Corpus Christi

The 6.19 acre industrial property located at 4402 and 4474 IH 69 Access Road in Corpus Christi, Texas successfully leased by Matthew Cravey.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful lease of a 6.19 acre industrial property located at 4402 and 4474 IH 69 Access Road in Corpus Christi, Texas. The transaction was brokered by Matthew Cravey , President and Principal Broker of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., who represented the landlord, SOLO HACHE II LLC. The tenant, LA Logistics, Inc., is a rapidly growing heavy haul transportation company headquartered in central Mississippi.The property consists of two industrial buildings totaling 9,418 square feet situated on a highly visible corridor with strong traffic counts and direct adjacency to major national retailers including Home Depot and Walmart. Previously occupied by a heavy equipment dealership, the site offers functional infrastructure well suited for logistics and industrial operations, including multiple oversized drive-through doors, generous clear heights and expansive yard space.Founded in 2015, LA Logistics specializes in heavy haul transportation and hazmat-certified freight across the southeastern and midwestern United States. The company operates a modern fleet that includes insulated asphalt trailers capable of transporting high-temperature materials with capacities up to 6,000 gallons. The Corpus Christi location supports the company’s continued geographic expansion and enhances its service capabilities in South Texas and surrounding markets.“Our goal is always to create transactions that work operationally and financially for all parties involved,” said Matthew Cravey, President of Cravey Real Estate Services. “This lease successfully matched a well-located industrial property with a fast-growing logistics operator, creating a long-term occupancy solution that supports stability today and growth into the future.”For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: matt@craveyrealestate.comAbout Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With more than 50 years of experience, Cravey specializes in brokerage, property management, and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties throughout South Texas.

