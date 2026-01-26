ICE Officers Face an 8,000% Increase in Death Threats Against Them and Their Families

DHS calls on sanctuary politicians to stop the dehumanization and vilification of ICE law enforcement

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a threatening voicemail left for an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minnesota on January 24. Our law enforcement officers are now facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them and a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them while they put their lives on the line to remove murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists from American neighborhoods.

A transcript of the voicemail is below:

“You’re a f**king fascist pig. You should f**king kill yourself.

“I hope your wife dies. I hope your mom and dad die. I hope everything wrong that could go in your life happens. I hope you have the most miserable life.

“I hope you get hit by a bus. I hope you’re paralyzed, and your wife leaves you, and starts getting f**ked by BBCs every day.

“You are a traitor to the American people, to the values that made our country. You should kill yourself. You’re f**king disgusting.

“I hate you. Everyone hates you. You’re a f**king murderer. All of your friends are f**king murderers. Your bosses are a bunch of pedophiles.

“Kill yourself.”

Below is a statement from Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin:

“Our ICE law enforcement officers are now facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them and a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them while they risk their lives every single day to remove murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists, and gang members from American neighborhoods. Make no mistake, threatening rhetoric and this unprecedented violence against our law enforcement is incited by sanctuary politicians through their repeated vilification and demonization of law enforcement. Comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, we just want to go home to our families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop.”

Secretary Noem’s message is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. Assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is not only dangerous but is a federal crime and a felony. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer or dox our officers, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The public can report doxing and harassment against ICE officers by calling 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or by completing ICE’s online tip form.

# # #