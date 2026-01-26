Hilliard Center to Light the Sky With Marquee Reveal and Corpus Christi’s First-Ever Drone Sky Show

Hilliard Center logo — Corpus Christi’s premier downtown event and entertainment venue. Official event graphic for the Hilliard Center Launch Party and first-ever drone light show in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The City Shines Brighter Than Ever! Join us at the official launch of Hilliard Center, featuring marquee lighting, drone light show, and community celebration.

Hilliard Center represents more than a building - it’s a place where community, connection, and shared moments come to life. We are deeply grateful for the trust, support, and spirit of the community.” — Catherine and Bob Hilliard

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corpus Christi will shine brighter than ever on Monday, February 9, as community members, civic leaders, and local partners gather to celebrate the official launch of Hilliard Center with a marquee lighting ceremony, community block party, and the city’s first-ever illuminating drone show.Held at the Hilliard Center, the free community event marks a historic milestone for the Coastal Bend as the venue’s marquee is officially illuminated - symbolizing a new chapter for the downtown waterfront and one of the region’s premier gathering places.The evening program will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will include an invocation, remarks from venue leadership and city officials, followed by a celebratory drone show, featuring hundreds of choreographed drones filling the sky.A festive block party atmosphere will invite residents and visitors alike to come together in celebration, pride, and community spirit.“Corpus Christi has always been home to us. This city shaped who we are, the values we hold, and the work we are proud to do every day,” said Catherine and Bob Hilliard. “Hilliard Center represents more than a building - it’s a place where community, connection, and shared moments come to life. To light the marquee and celebrate this milestone alongside the people of the Coastal Bend is incredibly meaningful to our family and our law firm, and we are deeply grateful for the trust, support, and spirit of this community.”The event is open to the public and welcomes all ages. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full experience and take part in what is expected to be a once-in-a-generation moment for Corpus Christi.Event Details:What: Hilliard Center Marquee Lighting & Community Block PartyWhen: Monday, February 9, 2026, 6:30-7:30 p.m.Where: Hilliard Center Arena, at the Bayfront Park Fountains, Corpus Christi, TexasHighlights: Invocation, remarks from city and venue leadership, marquee lighting, and illuminating drone showFor more information, visit www.wherethecoastcomesalive.com and follow Hilliard Law and community partner announcements on social media.About Hilliard LawHilliard Law is a nationally renowned law firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With a history of success in personal injury and mass tort litigation, Hilliard Law is committed to providing aggressive representation and seeking justice for its clients. Bob Hilliard, Founding Partner, has led Hilliard Law to the forefront of national trial law firms. Having tried over 150 jury trials, Mr. Hilliard is also a two-time winner of the National Law Journal’s prestigious Elite Trial Lawyer of the Year award for product liability and motor vehicles and has been recognized as a Super Lawyer for the past 23 years. Mr. Hilliard is double board-certified and recognized as one of the top 100 trial lawyers in the United States. In the past year alone, Hilliard Law’s 22-lawyer firm has already secured over $200 million in verdicts and settlements. For more information, visit www.hilliard-law.com Media Inquiries:Elisabeth Tabor, Director of Public Relationsmedia@hilliard-law.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.