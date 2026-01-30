‘Mind Your Mind. Heart Your Heart’ Challenges the Motivation-Based Self-Help Industry With a Deeper Model of Change

Exploring why motivation alone rarely leads to lasting change and what must change beneath the surface for transformation to hold.

This book may ruin your tolerance for mediocre coaching forever.” — Ellyn Bader, Ph.D., Peter Pearson, Ph.D.

ONTARIO, CANADA, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As skepticism toward motivation-based self-help grows, a broader issue is coming into focus: lasting change remains rare despite decades of popular techniques. Mind Your Mind. Heart Your Heart examines this gap by challenging motivation-driven approaches and proposing a deeper model of personal transformation rooted in subconscious patterning.Mind Your Mind. Heart Your Heart introduces Metacognitive Programming (MCP)™, a practical framework designed to help individuals identify and change the subconscious patterns that quietly shape decisions, emotions, relationships, and professional outcomes. The book by the industrial philosopher and best-selling author Misha Saidov has launched globally and is already drawing attention from leaders in psychology and coaching for its uncompromising stance on what real change actually requires.Unlike traditional self-help books aimed at beginners, Mind Your Mind. Heart Your Heart speaks to readers who have already tried workshops, certifications, therapy, or coaching, and still feel stuck. According to Misha Saidov this audience is rarely addressed directly.The book explores what Saidov describes as a widespread but rarely named phenomenon: a large population of coaches, therapists, and self-development practitioners who enter the field with passion, invest heavily in education, yet struggle to achieve consistent results both for their clients and themselves. The issue, the book argues, is not lack of talent or discipline, but insufficient depth of internal work.At the center of the book is Metacognitive Programming (MCP)™ — a method that was created by Misha Saidov. It focuses on unconscious mental patterns that determine how people interpret reality, respond to stress, form relationships, and define success.Rather than promoting positive thinking or surface-level habits, MCP™ works at the level of identity. Readers are guided to recognize recurring internal programs, understand how these patterns were formed, and deliberately reconfigure them to support healthier emotional regulation, clearer decision-making, and more authentic action.The book outlines five core principles of transformation and illustrates them through real-life case studies drawn from coaching and therapeutic practice. The emphasis is on practical application, offering tools readers can use immediately rather than abstract concepts that remain inspirational but inert.Mind Your Mind. Heart Your Heart has received an endorsement from Ellyn Bader, Ph.D., and Peter Pearson, Ph.D., founders of the Developmental Model of Couples Therapy.“This book may ruin your tolerance for mediocre coaching forever, ” they write. "Inside these pages is the blueprint for transformational coaching, the kind that rewires identity, reclaims dignity, and delivers results that hit like a thunderclap."Beyond the professional audience, Mind Your Mind. Heart Your Heart taps into a larger cultural frustration: why so many people invest time, money, and energy into personal growth, yet repeatedly find themselves returning to the same emotional patterns.The book suggests that lasting change cannot come from willpower alone. Without addressing subconscious structures that govern perception and meaning, even the most motivated individuals often recreate familiar outcomes under new labels. By making these structures visible and workable, transformation becomes less mystical and more reliable.Mind Your Mind. Heart Your Heart is available now in paperback and hardcover via Amazon Journalists covering psychology, personal development, leadership, or cultural trends around self-help and behavior change may request review copies or interviews through the contact information below.About the AuthorMisha Saidov, an industrial philosopher, performance coach, best-selling author, and entrepreneur, is the creator of Metacognitive Programming (MCP)™, a framework focused on identity-level change and subconscious patterning. He is the founder of Institute of Metacognitive Programming (IMCP), an international coaching organization working with clients across multiple countries and languages.Misha Saidov is also a member of the Forbes Coaches Council and a contributor to Forbes, where he has published articles on leadership, goal-setting, and human behavior

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.