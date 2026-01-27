Chickahominy Marsh Records Ships Rusty Gear's New Bluegrass Album 'Music City Drifters' To Radio

Rusty's Newest Album Hannah Bethel & Rusty Back In The Studio

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rusty Gear, the creator of the American Way Of Life music collection drops the ultimate bluegrass album “Music City Drifters” to radio. Right out of the gate Rusty’s “All The Ties” delivers tremendous harmony on this up tempo toe tapping presentation with the lyrics hitting home just as the title suggests.Track two is “Bait Shop Lady” a cute humorous take on catching the eye of a lady. Rusty sings “she set the hook” in a light hearted delivery that is sure to bring a smile to radio audiences world wide.Rusty teams with pure Nashville gold Hannah Bethel featuring her on his new original “Wind River Elegy” which includes a marvelous fiddle accompaniment as well.The crème de la crème arrives on a remake of Rusty’s “Won’t Forget” as he joins Hannah for an over the top duet. Eight songs in total on “Music City Drifters” with Rusty assembling a team of session of players second to none. Players include Jason Roller on guitars and fiddle. Tony King on backing vocals, both of which are members of the Grand Ole Opry house band. Add to that the award winning Americana multi-instrumentalist Justin Moses on banjo and mandolin, Evan Winsor on upright bass and Nashville veteran Scotty Sanders on dobro.The album is being released on the Chickahominy Marsh Records label with Bill Wence Promotions (Nashville) servicing the album to radio. Rusty Gear is an award-winning singer-songwriter and Nashville recording artist who has released an extensive collection of Americana, Country and Blues music.Rusty's songs have received radio play around the world and charted on the Billboard Country Breakout Chart, Roots Music Report within the Country, Blues and Americana genres and on Europe’s Hotdisc Top 40. Rusty’s 2024 single, Lonely Roads featuring Evelyn Rubio was presented the Duet of the Year award by the CMA of Texas. Rusty's songs have been streamed over 5 million times to date.Learn more @ Rusty Gear | country music or Facebook Instagram @rustygearmusic

