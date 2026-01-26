Hanover Yachts Returns to the Miami International Boat Show 2026 at Its New Collins Avenue Location

Hanover Yachts 447

Hanover Yachts Returns to the Miami International Boat Show 2026 for the Fifth Consecutive Year at Its New Collins Avenue Location

We are proud to present Hanover Yachts for the 5th consecutive year in the Miami international boat show. Being Miami Based Yacht Company is one of our core strengths.” — Brian Young

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hanover Yachts Returns to the Miami International Boat Show 2026 for the Fifth Consecutive Year at Its New Collins Avenue LocationHanover Yachts proudly announces its return to the Miami International Boat Show 2026, marking five consecutive years of exhibiting at the world’s most influential boating event. This year’s show will take place at its new Collins Avenue location in Miami Beach, a shift from previous years when the event was held in Downtown Miami.Hanover Yachts’ continued presence at the Miami International Boat Show 2026 highlights the brand’s sustained growth in the United States and reinforces its position as one of the most dominant cabin cruiser yacht brands in South Florida. The relocation of the show to Collins Avenue places the event directly in the heart of Miami Beach’s luxury boating and lifestyle corridor, aligning perfectly with Hanover’s premium market presence.Five Hanover Yacht Models on Display at the Miami International Boat Show 2026At the newly located Miami International Boat Show on Collins Avenue, Hanover Yachts will showcase five of its most in-demand cabin cruiser models: Hanover 305 – A versatile and efficient cabin cruiser designed for effortless coastal cruisingCheck the Hanover 305 https://hanoveryachts.com/hanover-305//?model=Hanover%20305 Hanover 347 – A refined blend of performance, comfort, and modern stylingHanover 387 – One of Hanover’s most popular models, known for smart layouts and smooth handlingHanover 415 – A luxury-forward yacht built for extended cruising and entertaining Hanover 447 – A flagship model delivering premium comfort and confident offshore capabilityCheck the Hanover 447 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tpx-tMNLfxo Each model reflects Hanover Yachts’ focus on intelligent design, premium finishes, and performance tailored to South Florida’s year-round boating lifestyle.A Dominant Force in South Florida’s Cabin Cruiser MarketOver the past five years, Hanover Yachts has emerged as one of the most dominant cabin cruiser yacht players in South Florida, earning strong demand throughout Miami Beach, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and surrounding coastal markets. The brand’s continued growth is driven by yachts that meet the expectations of U.S. owners seeking luxury, reliability, and versatility.Florida remains a cornerstone of Hanover Yachts’ U.S. expansion, and the Miami International Boat Show continues to serve as a key platform for engaging with American buyers, brokers, and marine professionals.Hospitality and Guest Experience at the Collins Avenue Show LocationGuests visiting the Hanover Yachts display at the Miami International Boat Show 2026 on Collins Avenue will enjoy a premium hospitality experience. Attendees will be invited to tour each yacht up close, participate in guided walkthroughs, and meet directly with the Hanover Yachts team.Private viewings and personalized consultations will be available throughout the show, offering visitors an in-depth look at design details, performance features, and ownership opportunities.About the Miami International Boat Show 2026The Miami International Boat Show 2026 takes place in February 2026 at its new Collins Avenue location in Miami Beach, representing a departure from its former Downtown Miami setting. The show remains the premier global destination for yacht debuts, marine innovation, and luxury boating experiences.About Hanover YachtsHanover Yachts is an internationally recognized yacht manufacturer specializing in luxury cabin cruiser yachts that combine modern design, advanced engineering, and exceptional comfort. With a rapidly expanding footprint in the United States and a strong presence in Florida, Hanover Yachts continues to set new standards in the premium cabin cruiser segment.

Hanover Yachts 447

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.