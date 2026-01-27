Strategies for Youth’s Juvenile Justice Champions Night Shines Light on Leaders Making A Difference

Strategies for Youth's Juvenile Justice Jeopardy training teaches young people about their rights and how to interact safely with police. Strategies for Youth's Policing the Teen Brain training session with law enforcement partners. Strategies for Youth (SFY) is a national policy and training organization dedicated to improving interactions between law enforcement and youth.

The national nonprofit training and policy organization’s first annual awards ceremony webinar takes place Feb. 3

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating advocate and law enforcement leaders making a difference in the youth justice system, Strategies for Youth SFY ), the national policy and training organization dedicated to improving interactions between law enforcement and youth, announced Tuesday the honorees of the organization’s inaugural awards ceremony.SFY’s First Annual Juvenile Justice Champions Night will pay tribute to the impactful work of four inspirational leaders in a webinar ceremony taking place at 7PM Eastern on Tues., Feb. 3, 2026. The public’s attendance is encouraged and complimentary registration information can be found at strategiesforyouth.org.“This year’s award-winners highlight the wide range of SFY partnerships – from community advocates to public defenders, from police officers to prosecutors,” said SFY Executive Director Anthony Pierro. “We’re thrilled to recognize the impact of these incredible individuals, dedicated to the idea that every police-youth interaction today shapes tomorrow.”Founded in 2010, SFY is a Cambridge-based national, nonprofit policy and training organization dedicated to ensuring that all youth interacting with law enforcement experience the best possible outcomes and provides training to both law enforcement and youth.The organization’s Policing the Teen Brain program is a first-of-its-kind, developmentally appropriate and trauma-informed training for law enforcement that creates improved and predictable interactions with youth, reducing the need for arrests or force. Policing the Teen Brain consistently resonates with participants by translating neuroscience, adolescent development, and trauma-informed practices into practical, actionable tactics officers can immediately apply in their roles. The training program creates a shared language and framework for understanding youth behavior and responding in ways that prioritize safety, dignity, and long-term community trust.SFY’s Juvenile Justice Jeopardy was developed to address gaps and empower youth with accurate, accessible legal knowledge and practical strategies for navigating peer and law-enforcement interactions. JJJ is a gamified approach to engaging youth and developing their knowledge about the law, consequences of risky conduct, as well as how to stay safe during police interactions. JJJ shows that empowered youth make safer decisions around their peers and law enforcement, promoting predictable and more positive interactions.SFY’s 2026 Juvenile Justice Champions Night award winners include:Visionary Youth Leadership Award: Rebecca Humphrey is Youth Services Executive Director of the Tippecanoe County Government in Indiana. For more than 18 years, Humphrey has improved people’s lives and expertly led local and statewide adoption of SFY’s law enforcement and youth training programs, and has pioneered the Youth Services App in the region. In recognition of her profound understanding of and impact in the juvenile justice system, this award honors Humphrey’s commitment to helping youth in her community.Leadership in Juvenile Justice Jeopardy Award: Teresa “Eden” Zabala has served as a trial attorney with the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office for 24 years, representing adults and youth in criminal and delinquency matters in California. As one of nine Juvenile Resource Attorneys in the office, Zabala serves as one of the longest running game leaders of Juvenile Justice Jeopardy since 2012, as part of her steadfast commitment to protecting Los Angeles youth in court.Leadership in Juvenile Justice Jeopardy Award: Jordan King, Esq., serves as Director of Youth Diversion Programs at the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania. King utilizes Juvenile Justice Jeopardy in the community to teach and empower system-involved youth to avoid legal jeopardy and recidivism, inspiring more predictable interactions and more positive outcomes for young people.Leadership in Policing the Teen Brain Training Award: Lt. Brian Lowe serves as the Administrative Lieutenant responsible for hiring of patrol deputies and oversees the Training Division for the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana. Before joining the Sheriff’s Office in 2007, Lt. Lowe protected the West Lafayette community as part of the city police department. Lt. Lowe has led more than 40 Policing the Teen Brain trainings since 2014, equipping law enforcement with the necessary tools and skills to interact safely with young people.“These four individuals exemplify what it means to be a juvenile justice champion and ensure the best outcomes for youth,” said Pierro. “Each award recipient has demonstrated unwavering support to youth justice and has propelled youth justice work forward in their respective communities.”SFY also leads national conversations on the need to provide police with youth-specific policies and training. The organization’s 12 Model Law Enforcement Policies for Youth Interaction, released in 2023, provides a foundational blueprint that can be implemented nationwide.In addition to Pierro and the award winners, Juvenile Justice Champions Night will also feature SFY’s Founder and Strategic Policy Advisor Lisa Thurau, Director of Law Enforcement Training Anthony W. Geraci, and Legal and Juvenile Justice Jeopardy Director Kristen Wheeler to share background and updates about the organization’s work and opportunities for engagement.New and current partners are encouraged to contact SFY to secure sessions of its groundbreaking training programs, with the organization now scheduling through 2026. SFY welcomes inquiries at info@strategiesforyouth.org or by calling 617-714-3789.About Strategies for Youth (SFY):Strategies for Youth (SFY) is a national policy and training organization dedicated to ensuring the best possible outcomes for youth interacting with law enforcement. By providing developmentally appropriate, trauma-informed, and racially equitable training since 2010 through the Juvenile Justice Jeopardy and Policing the Teen Brain programs, SFY aims to reduce juvenile arrests and enhance public safety, ensuring better outcomes for young people, police, and their communities. SFY’s 12 Model Law Enforcement Policies for Youth Interaction provide a foundational blueprint relied upon by experts and advocates nationwide. More information about the Cambridge, Mass.-based organization can be found online at: strategiesforyouth.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.