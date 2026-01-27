Buzz Solutions Reports Continued Momentum as Utilities Invest in Scalable AI to Modernize Grid Inspections

Trusted by leading utilities, Buzz expands platform capabilities and strengthens real-world AI deployments

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buzz Solutions , an AI software company that enables a smart, stable, and resilient energy infrastructure, today shared an update on its continued growth and industry traction. The company enters 2026 with expanding deployments, new utility partnerships, and increasing demand for scalable AI across grid inspection and substation monitoring workflows.Utilities including Dominion Energy, New York Power Authority, Ameren, and American Electric Power are partnering with Buzz to scale drone programs, improve grid reliability, and reduce risk across transmission and distribution networks.Adoption of Buzz’s platform grew steadily in 2025. Utilities expanded their use of PowerAI to streamline structure-based inspection workflows, centralize image data, and transition from manual tagging to full AI-powered analysis. Customers are deploying Buzz’s software to support wildfire prevention, post-storm assessment, and high-risk infrastructure monitoring.Buzz’s substation solution also saw increased adoption. Utilities are using the system for 24/7 monitoring of substations, enabling proactive detection of intrusions, overheating equipment, and safety incidents. Substation imagery continues to be captured by fixed cameras and there is a growing trend to capture substation inspection images with drones.“Utilities are increasingly testing and scaling AI to solve real challenges, from streamlining inspections to preventing wildfires and improving storm response,” said Kaitlyn Albertoli, CEO and Co-founder of Buzz Solutions. “Because our platform fits how utility teams already operate, we’re seeing these programs move quickly from concept to deployment. The momentum reflects how fast the industry is evolving and the need for technology solutions that drive smarter, faster decisions.”“Over the past year, we’ve focused on improving the accuracy and reliability of our platform in real-world deployments,” added Vikhyat Chaudhry, CTO and Co-founder of Buzz Solutions. “We’ve expanded detection models, refined our support for drone and image quality assessments, and added capabilities that help utilities quantify defect severity and prioritize their response. Our goal is to ensure that every part of our solution delivers actionable insights that fit directly into a utility’s inspection and maintenance workflow.”12-Month YOY Highlights Include:- Customer & Revenue Growth- 400% YoY revenue growth- 9 new utility customers onboarded- 90% increase in platform usageProduct Advancements and Services- Adding support for thermal imagery to identify overheated pole transformers, lightning arrestors, insulators and bushings.- Added an Automatch capability to tie images to structures using metadata and GIS- Enhanced Buzz Information Security Management System (ISMS), an evolving system to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data- Added new services for infrastructure inspections such as reading transmission asset number plates and detecting bird guards, assessing the condition of transmission tower foundations.- Delivered on-site training for select utilities to help teams improve drone programs and understand new use cases for PowerAI.- Added a QA/QC capability for utility aerial teams that scores the quality of images captured by a drone pilotPartner and Ecosystem Integrations- Added PowerAI integrations for Skydio Cloud and Esri ArcGIS- Partnership with NVIDIA through their Inception program and Buzz Solutions highlighted in their 2025 sustainability reportBuzz Solutions Team- Grew headcount to 33 full time employees2025 Conference Presentation Highlights- At AUVSI’s XPONENTIAL, CTO Vik Chaudhry presented “Innovative Applications of Computer Vision for Power Utility Infrastructure Inspections.”- At Commercial UAV, CEO Kaitlyn Albertoli delivered the keynote presentation “How Inaction, Innovation and Intelligence Define the Present and Future of Enterprise Drone Adoption” and moderated a panel on Navigating the Future of AI and Autonomy in the Drone Industry.- At GridFWD, Kaitlyn Albertoli presented “Unlocking Insights of Visual Information with AI” alongside colleagues from Noteworthy AI, Pano AI, Overstory, and Deloitte. Vik Chaudhry spoke on “Adaptive Visual Intelligence in Action.”- At Utility Analytics Week, Vikhyat Chaudhry presented “Scaling Computer Vision AI for Grid Inspections” with New York Power Authority’s Director of Asset Intelligence Solutions, Parik Daware.Buzz Solutions co-founders Kaitlyn Albertoli and Vikhyat Chaudhry will present at DISTRIBUTECH 2026 on February 5. The session, “Transforming Transmission Inspections: How NYPA and Buzz Solutions Are Using AI to Improve Reliability and Asset Management,” will explore real-world applications of AI in grid inspection workflows. For more details, visit here About Buzz SolutionsBuzz Solutions safeguards the world's energy infrastructure with an AI-powered predictive analytics platform for visual infrastructure inspections. The company enables field teams to prioritize and perform maintenance in a timely manner, reducing the likelihood of wildfires, forced shutdowns, and power outages resulting from failed grid infrastructure. Buzz also enables utilities to monitor substation infrastructure for security, safety, and high-energy events. Buzz works with several large utilities across North America, including the New York Power Authority, Dominion Energy, Ameren and others. The company is backed by GoPoint Ventures, Blackhorn Ventures, and MaC Venture Capital. Buzz was established and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.buzzsolutions.com or follow Buzz Solutions on LinkedIn.

