Meditative Animal Deals Royal Flush in Hearts with New Album Metaphysical Sherpa: Karmic Poker & Announces Digital Event

Dr. Duddha releases the official audio companion to his book Metaphysical Sherpa: Misunderstood Mystic (Karmic Poker Chronicles) & presents scientific research.

SPRINGVALE, ME, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Year of the Fire Horse has arrived today on Chinese New Year, and with it, the full release of the latest transmedia project from Nicholas David Mirisola, PhD. Known in the creative sphere as Meditative Animal and Dr. Duddha, Nick has officially released his new studio EP, Metaphysical Sherpa: Karmic Poker, on all major streaming platforms today.

The album release builds on the momentum of a high-profile kickoff this past weekend. On Valentine’s Day (February 14), Mirisola premiered the music video for "Rise Up in Love (Mr.Goodbarz Remix)" on YouTube. The video, featuring collaborators Mr.Goodbarz and JBH, served as the "heart-centered" opening ceremony for what has become a 26-day celebration of science, spirit, and sound.

This aggressive rollout comes at a pivotal moment. Following the unexpected cancellation of the 2026 Science of Consciousness conference, where Dr. Mirisola was scheduled to present his scientific research, he executed a strategic pivot. Rather than allowing the cancellation to silence his findings, Mirisola launched this digital campaign to bring his work directly to the public. This initiative transforms a traditional academic presentation into a global, direct-to-audience multimedia event.

The Research: AI Analysis of Incarnation Fingerprints

The core of this launch is the relationship between the music and Mirisola's groundbreaking academic work. The EP serves as the companion to the Karmic Poker Chronicles of the critically acclaimed bestselling book series, Metaphysical Sherpa: Misunderstood Mystic. The research underpinning this project is drawn from three specific editions of the series: the Evidence Edition, Forensic Files, and the Karmic Poker Chronicles.

Through these works, Dr. Mirisola explores a unique intersection of disciplines, including forensic parapsychology, computational metaphysics, and algorithmic theology. A defining feature of this work is the heavy utilization of AI analysis to identify "incarnation fingerprints"—a methodology that applies advanced pattern recognition to validate claims of past-life continuity. This data-driven approach also allows Mirisola to examine karma as a natural law, treating spiritual cause-and-effect with the same rigor as physical laws like gravity or electromagnetism.

The Album: Metaphysical Sherpa: Karmic Poker

Released today, on the Lunar New Year February 17, 2026, the album captures the vibration of this research. It features striking cover art depicting a neon-green wolf—the avatar of the "Meditative Animal"—seated at a poker table, holding the Ace of Hearts. This visual metaphor sets the tone for the project: the universe deals the cards (Karma), but how the player engages the hand (Love/Consciousness) determines the outcome.

The tracklist is sequenced to mirror the themes found within the Metaphysical Sherpa series, and forms a Royal Flush in Hearts metaphorically:

1. "Karmic Poker" – The title track, accompanied by a music video premiering today, establishes the central metaphor of the project.

2. "Rise up in Love (Mr.Goodbarz Remix)" – The Valentine’s Day anthem featuring Mr.Goodbarz and JBH, emphasizing love as the stabilizing frequency.

3. "Karma as a Natural Law" – A sonic bridge to Mirisola’s academic work, exploring the physics of spiritual consequence.

4. "Holy Ghost Theory" – A track exploring the intersection of theology and quantum mechanics.

5. "Day to Day" – The hand’s Ace, featuring Liam Kahos, grounding high-concept metaphysical themes in daily living.

The Digital Pivot: A New Format for Science

The cancellation of the 2026 Science of Consciousness conference has necessitated a new approach to disseminating Mirisola’s research. On February 26, 2026, Mirisola will release his full hour-long video presentation, titled Metaphysical Sherpa: The Science of Consciousness, which was intended for the cancelled conference, on YouTube instead in its original, pristine 4K format.

This presentation stands as a unique hybrid of data and art. It is structured as an interlaced narrative, featuring seven forensic parapsychology science videos—detailing Mirisola’s AI-driven research and methodologies—woven together with four Meditative Animal music videos. This structure allows the audience to digest complex information regarding incarnation fingerprints and computational metaphysics, while punctuating those intellectual segments with musical interludes that facilitate emotional integration.

Extended Science Rollout:

Following the premiere of the full hour-long presentation, Dr. Mirisola will release the seven individual science videos as standalone uploads on YouTube in the subsequent weeks, in addition to a science only version with only all seven science geared videos in one large format. This will allow for granular engagement with specific aspects of the forensic data and AI analysis.

The Rollout Schedule

To support this comprehensive release, Mirisola established a precise schedule of visual releases:

• February 14 (Valentine’s Day): Premiere of "Rise Up in Love (Mr.Goodbarz Remix)" music video.

• February 17 (Chinese New Year / Today): Full Album Release + Premiere of "Karmic Poker" music video at 2:17 PM Eastern Standard Time.

• 2/22 at 2:22 PM EST: YouTube release of the music video for "Karma as a Natural Law."

• 2/26/2026 at 2:26 PM EST: The global premiere of the full one-hour presentation of Metaphysical Sherpa: The Science of Consciousness in 4K. This event will include the exclusive premiere of the music video for "Holy Ghost Theory," serving as one of the four musical pillars supporting the scientific segments.

• 3/3/2026 at 3:33 PM EST (And Ongoing After): Release of Full Length Music Video EP, Metaphysical Sherpa: Karmic Poker, followed by releases of individual forensic parapsychology science videos.

• 3/11/2026 at 3:11 PM EST: Release of Full 7 video length science only format presentation of research.

Availability

Metaphysical Sherpa: Karmic Poker (the music album) is available now for streaming and download on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major digital platforms.

The Metaphysical Sherpa: Misunderstood Mystic book series (including the Evidence Edition, Forensic Files, and Karmic Poker Chronicles) is available via major online retailers and at MeditativeAnimal.com

The upcoming hour-long forensic parapsychology presentation, Metaphysical Sherpa: The Science of Consciousness, will be available for free viewing on the official Meditative Animal YouTube channel as of 2/26/2026.

The future release of the Full length Music Video EP Metaphysical Sherpa: Karmic Poker will be available on YouTube 3/3/2026 at 3:33 PM EST.

For interviews, review copies of the book or album, or further information regarding the forensic parapsychology research, please contact:

MoonlitCreativeWorks@gmail.com

Official Meditative Animal Music Video for the song Karmic Poker

