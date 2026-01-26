Governor Ivey Supports Legislation Limiting Screen Time for Early Childhood Education

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced her support for the Healthy Early Development and Screen Time Act, limiting electronic screen access in certain early childhood education and licensed childcare facilities. The governor singled out the bill as a priority during her state of the state address on January 13, 2026.

“As technology penetrates ever deeper into the lives of our youngest children, their exposure to electronic devices, particularly smart phones and tablets, risks harming critical social and cognitive development,” said Governor Ivey. “The Healthy Early Development and Screen Time Act will install guardrails to protect our youngest children from these negative effects by limiting their screen access during early childhood education. It is a natural follow up to a similar measure we passed last year banning cell phone use in elementary and secondary school classrooms. Teachers and parents alike are already praising the FOCUS Act for boosting students’ academic performance and personal interaction by eliminating cell phone distractions to learning.”

The Healthy Early Development and Screen Time Act introduced by Representative Jeana Ross (R-HD-27) and Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-SD-29) will require the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education, in collaboration with the Department of Human Resources and the State Department of Education, to develop guidelines for appropriate use of screen-based media in early childhood education programs, including day care centers, day care homes, group day care homes, night care facilities, prekindergarten and kindergarten.

“The earliest years of life, from birth to age five, are the most important period of brain development in a child. These years are foundational to learning, development and long-term success,” said Rep. Jeana Ross. “House Bill 78 reflects our commitment to children by using the latest, evidence-based research to ensure that screen time in early learning environments is age-appropriate, limited, and never a substitute for hands-on instruction or human interaction. This legislation supports parents, teachers, and childcare providers as they work together to give Alabama’s youngest learners the strong start they deserve.”

The legislation also requires the Department of Early Childhood Education, to create a training program on the appropriate use of child screentime for teachers and other staff members who supervise children.

“The Healthy Early Development and Screen Time Act marks a significant step in protecting the early and most formative years of our children,” said Senator Donnie Chesteen. “This legislation ensures childhood environments prioritize active play and human interaction rather than screen exposure. I thank Governor Kay Ivey for her support and her dedication to Alabama children.”

If passed by both houses and signed by the governor, the Healthy Early Development and Screen Time Act would become effective January 1, 2027.

