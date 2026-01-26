Governor Ivey Announces Global Chain Manufacturer KettenWulf Coming to Auburn, $34 Million Manufacturing Operation Investment Bringing 70 New Jobs

AUBURN – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced German-based chain manufacturer KettenWulf will launch a new manufacturing operation in Auburn, Alabama. This is a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to growing in the U.S. market. KettenWulf is a family-owned company specializing in high-performance engineered conveyor chains, drive chains and sprockets serving a wide range of industrial applications.

“KettenWulf’s decision to invest in Auburn speaks to Alabama’s ability to compete and win on the global stage,” said Governor Ivey. “With a highly skilled workforce and deep manufacturing heritage, Alabama’s business climate continues to attract innovative manufacturing companies from around the world.”

Founded in Germany in 1925, KettenWulf recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, marking a century of growth driven by the evolution of technological advancement. Over decades, the company has established itself as an important player in advanced chain and drive technologies, providing customizable engineered solutions for heavy industries ranging from mining, steelmaking, bulk-material handling, manufacturing and other specialty applications.

“On behalf of the Wulf family, that includes my siblings, Julia and Tobias, and our father, we appreciate the valuable support we have received from the city of Auburn and the state of Alabama that made this possible,” said Ansgar Wulf, Chief Executive Officer of KettenWulf, Inc. “We are proud to have found our new home in Auburn to serve our customers across the Americas.”

The company plans to invest approximately $34 million and create an estimated 70 new jobs. This strategic expansion represents the company’s decades long commitment to serving customers worldwide.

“We are grateful to the Wulf family for choosing Auburn and bringing this great company to our city,” said Mayor Ron Anders, Jr. “KettenWulf further strengthens our technology-based manufacturing sector. We are excited about the economic impact that the investment represents and are grateful for the good jobs offering opportunities for our citizens.”

The Alabama Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Department of the city of Auburn worked closely together in support of the decision by KettenWulf to select Auburn.

“We are excited to welcome KettenWulf to East Alabama, and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship,” said Ellen McNair, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “The company’s decision to develop future innovations in Auburn speaks to the talent and experience of the local workforce and the strong community support that is already in place.”

KettenWulf sees the Auburn operation as the foundation for future growth in the United States and is seeking a long-term partnership with the local community.

Brian Ludvigsen, general manager of KettenWulf, Inc. stated, “Auburn proved to be the right fit for our operational needs, offering a unique environment for our business while strengthening our presence in the United States market.”

For further information on the company please see www.kettenwulf.com.

Individuals interested in work opportunities can submit their resumes on www.workinauburn.com.

