The Jazz Sanctuary Extends Matching Fund Drive to Sustain Free Jazz in the Philadelphia Community

The Jazz Sanctuary has extended its matching donation campaign through Sunday, February 15th, giving supporters additional time to double their impact as the organization marks its 15th year of bringing free, live jazz to communities across Greater Philad Alan Segal is the founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary, Philadelphia’s most distinctive performing arts nonprofit.

Now in its 15th year, the nonprofit looks ahead to a milestone 1,000th concert in 2026.

Extending the matching campaign gives people more time to make a meaningful impact and helps us keep live jazz accessible to everyone.” — Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jazz Sanctuary has extended its matching donation campaign through Sunday, February 15th, giving supporters additional time to double their impact as the organization marks its 15th year of bringing free, live jazz to communities across Greater Philadelphia.The extension comes as Philadelphia’s most distinctive performing arts nonprofit builds momentum toward a major milestone, its 1,000th free concert by the end of 2026, while working to sustain a growing calendar of performances.To date, The Jazz Sanctuary has raised approximately $5,500 toward its current matching goal and is seeking an additional $4,500 to fully leverage the extended campaign.“Reaching 1,000 free concerts is about more than a number, it’s about what a committed community can accomplish together,” said Alan Segal, founder and executive director of The Jazz Sanctuary. “Extending the matching campaign gives people more time to make a meaningful impact and helps us keep live jazz accessible to everyone.”December and January are traditionally the organization’s strongest fundraising months, and the decision to extend the match into mid-February reflects both continued donor generosity and the ongoing need to support free programming during a busy performance year. Donations help cover musician fees, venue partnerships, and operational costs that allow all performances from The Jazz Sanctuary to remain free and open to the public.Looking ahead, the organization plans to book 67 additional performances over the next two years to reach its 1,000-concert goal, an achievable target driven by community engagement and sustained financial support. Contributions made during the extended matching period offer supporters an opportunity to invest directly in that vision and help ensure that live jazz continues to foster connection, peace, and joy throughout the region.Upcoming concert performances for The Jazz Sanctuary in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs include:• Wednesday, Jan. 28 brings an evening of the always-popular “Jazz & Joe,” featuring live music, coffee, soft drinks, and dessert treats, in a return to Main Line Unitarian Church (816 S. Valley Forge Rd., Devon, PA 19333). Slated to perform are The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), with Bruce Kaminsky filling in on bass for the recovering Alan Segal. The free concert begins at 7:30 p.m.• Thursday, February 12, the aforementioned The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet returns to Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912) for an evening of “Jazz & Joe.” This free concert performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.Community groups, houses of worship, and organizations interested in hosting a performance with The Jazz Sanctuary are encouraged to reach out to Segal via email at alan@alansegal.net.Recent hosts and community partners have praised The Jazz Sanctuary for enriching local gatherings and special events through their performances. Whether in historic churches or neighborhood centers, the ensemble’s presence brings warmth, professionalism, and an unmistakable love of the craft.The Jazz Sanctuary is supported by more than 100 individual donors and sponsors, including Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think, Alan J. Segal LLC, and DMG Global.About The Jazz Sanctuary:Founded in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary is a Philadelphia-based non-profit performing arts organization dedicated to bringing free live jazz performances to communities throughout the region. Over its 14-year history, the organization has hosted over 935 events in diverse venues -- from churches and community centers to senior residences and public spaces. Committed to fostering connection and accessibility, The Jazz Sanctuary supports its talented musicians while ensuring that all performances remain free of charge. The organization is funded by individual donors, sponsors, and its annual matching fundraising campaigns. Learn more and view the updated concert schedule at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly

Message in the Music with Alan Segal (Storytelling with a Purpose)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.