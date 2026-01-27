Steady State Health Expands Awareness of a Comprehensive Care Model for Midlife Women Navigating Physiological Change

This model was developed to provide clarity and a structured path forward during a complex stage of life.” — Josie Cowburn, DNP

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steady State Health, a clinical practice founded in 2023, is expanding awareness of its integrated care model designed to support women navigating physiological changes commonly experienced during midlife. Based in Vancouver, Washington, the practice serves patients in Washington and Oregon, primarily through a telehealth model.Midlife is often associated with overlapping changes in metabolism, hormonal regulation, neurological function, sleep, mood, and mental health. These changes may occur during perimenopause and menopause and are frequently addressed across multiple specialties. In many cases, care is delivered in short, symptom-focused encounters that may lack coordination across systems.Steady State Health was developed to address this care gap by organizing clinical support around the interconnection between metabolic, hormonal, and neurological processes. The practice’s care model emphasizes coordination and continuity, with the goal of providing patients with context and structure as they navigate midlife transitions.“At midlife, many women notice that familiar strategies stop working, but they are not always given an explanation,” said Josie Cowburn, founder of Steady State Health. “This model was developed to provide clarity and a structured path forward during a complex stage of life.”The Steady State Health model is built around a structured framework that addresses metabolic stability, hormonal alignment, neurotransmitter regulation, and lifestyle architecture. Rather than focusing solely on episodic visits, patients engage in an ongoing clinical process intended to support continuity and coordinated decision-making over time.Clinical services at Steady State Health include care related to metabolic health monitoring, hormonal support during perimenopause and menopause, mental health and neurocognitive care, and specialized support for individuals with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Services are delivered within a licensed clinical setting and are based on individualized assessment and care planning.The practice offers several pathways to care, including insurance-based services, hybrid membership options, and structured care packages. Some patients begin with focused three-month programs addressing specific areas such as hormonal health, mental health, or metabolic support. These short-term programs are designed to provide initial structure and assessment and may serve as an entry point into the Steady Momentum package, which provides longer-term coordinated care.Steady State Health was founded by Josie Cowburn, a doctorally prepared nurse practitioner with more than 30 years of healthcare experience. Her clinical background includes work in metabolic health, hormonal regulation, ADHD , Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and the neurological and physiological changes associated with midlife. The care model was shaped by long-term clinical practice and observation of common challenges faced by women during this stage of life.Care is delivered primarily through telehealth, allowing the practice to serve patients across Washington and Oregon while supporting continuity and access beyond traditional in-office models.The continued development of Steady State Health reflects growing public awareness of perimenopause and menopause, increased recognition of ADHD and connective tissue disorders in adult women, and broader interest in care models that emphasize coordination and context for complex health needs.For more information, visit https://steadystatehealth.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.