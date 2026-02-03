Eve Gluck Announces Pre-Launch of Out of Mental Shadows: Freedom Through Faith and Science

Out of Mental Shadows: Freedom Through Faith and Science – Eve Gluck’s dual-path guide to emotional freedom through faith and neuroscience. Eve Gluck, author and mental health advocate, explores the intersection of faith, neuroscience, and personal responsibility.

Eve Gluck pre-launches Out of Mental Shadows, guiding emotional freedom through faith and neuroscience for lasting inner change.

WILLISTON PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Dual-Path Exploration of Emotional Freedom Through Faith and NeurosciencePRE-LAUNCH ANNOUNCEMENTAuthor and mental health advocate Eve Gluck announces the upcoming release of her new book, Out of Mental Shadows : Freedom Through Faith and Science, a deeply personal and structured exploration of freedom from trauma, anxiety, and long-standing emotional distress. The book is written for readers seeking clarity, responsibility, and meaningful inner change without being confined toa single belief system or prescribed solution.Rather than offering a universal answer, Out of Mental Shadows presents freedom as a process shaped by individual experience, conviction, and disciplined effort. Gluck acknowledges that emotional and mental restoration is not one-dimensional and that readers arrive with different backgrounds, beliefs, and needs. The book therefore introduces distinct but complementary paths rooted in Christian faith and neuroscience-based practice.Through reflective narrative, structured insight, and practical application, the book explores childhood trauma, mental illness, identity formation, and the internal work required to move beyond survival into restoration. Clear distinctions are maintained between belief-based faith and evidence-informed neuroscience, allowing readers to engage honestly with whichever framework resonates with them.A Dual-Path Approach to FreedomOut of Mental Shadows is intentionally designed to meet readers where they are.For Christian readers, the book offers a faith-centered framework grounded in Scripture, prayer, repentance, forgiveness, and surrender to God as the foundation for transformation.For non-Christian readers, the book provides neuroscience-informed tools focused on emotional regulation, cognitive patterns, and behavioral change, without requiring religious belief.This structure ensures that the book does not force belief, dismiss science, or reduce freedom to motivational language. Instead, it presents structured options that respect both conviction and inquiry.Companion Workbook and Guided Neuroscience JourneyAlongside the main book, Gluck has developed a companion workbook titled Out of Mental Shadows: Workbook – Freedom Through Faith and Science. The workbook is structured as a 12-week program plus a bonus week, designed to deepen engagement through guided reflection and applied exercises.The workbook expands on key themes such as identity, responsibility, forgiveness, truth, gratitude, vision, and renewal of the mind. Each week combines reflective prompts, neuroscience insights, and applied practices aimed at reshaping emotional and mental patterns over time.Readers who purchase Out of Mental Shadows will receive access to the full 12-week plus bonus neuroscience exercise journey at no additional cost. Access will be provided through a secure verification process to ensure availability exclusively to verified readers.A Book Focused on Process, Not PromisesOut of Mental Shadows does not claim quick fixes or guaranteed outcomes. It is a work centered on process, accountability, and sustained inner change. Written for individuals navigating mental health challenges, unresolved emotional pain, or spiritual disillusionment, the book positions freedom as a disciplined journey rather than a single moment of insight.About the AuthorEve Gluck is a writer and mental health advocate whose work explores the intersection of faith, neuroscience, and personal responsibility. Drawing from lived experience, her writing emphasizes clarity, structure, and integrity, focusing on truth-based freedom and the renewal of thought patterns.AvailabilityOut of Mental Shadows: Freedom Through Faith and Science will be going live on Amazon in paperback and digital formats.Media Inquiries

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.