Designer Evan Hirsch Debuts on Official NYFW Calendar with ShopGoodwill.com® Partnership for February 2026

A sketch of look two from the Evan Hirsch X ShopGoodwill.com NYFW Show Evan Hirsch takes a bow during his finale walk at NYFW in September of 2025.

Unique 5-Piece Collection Inspired by Trending Resale Categories Transforms Secondhand Finds into Couture Masterpieces

By taking specific categories like Legos or vintage jewelry & reimagining them as high-fashion silhouettes, we are proving that style isn't about a price, it’s about the hidden potential of materials.” — Evan Hirsch

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Evan Hirsch , in a continued partnership with ShopGoodwill.com , is set to present a groundbreaking 5-piece collection during the February 2026 New York Fashion Week ( NYFW ). This presentation officially lands Evan Hirsch on the NYFW calendar for the first time, signaling a major shift in how the fashion industry perceives upcycled and secondhand design.Following the massive success of the September "Found Opulence" collection—which saw 29 runway looks created entirely from thrifted garments—this February show focuses on a curated, high-impact narrative of transformation. Each of the five pieces in the collection is meticulously crafted and inspired by five distinct ShopGoodwill.com shopping categories:• Jewelry: Intricate, wearable art using repurposed vintage hardware.• Legos: A playful, structured exploration of texture and geometry.• Weird & Wacky: A celebration of the unexpected, one-of-a-kind finds unique to the platform.• Art: Textiles and silhouettes informed by secondhand canvases and creative media.• Evan’s Choice: A deep dive into the designer’s signature Avant-Garde and whimsically storied aesthetic.As the resale industry continues to experience an unprecedented boom — with the global secondhand market projected to reach nearly $200 billion in the coming years — this partnership highlights the growing consumer appetite for sustainability and individuality. Hirsch’s designs act as a bridge between the digital "treasure hunt" of online thrifting and the high-stakes world of New York couture."This collection is my personal version of thrifting to the max, it shows my love of thrifting in the most dramatic way possible," says Evan Hirsch. "By taking specific categories like Legos or vintage jewelry and reimagining them as high-fashion silhouettes, we are proving that style isn't about a price tag—it’s about the hidden potential of materials. My goal is to show the world that these items can have a second, even more glamorous life if we just look at them through a creative lens."The invite only presentation will take place on Friday, February 13, 2026, at a premier gallery in New York City’s TriBeCa neighborhood. The event offers guests an intimate, up-close look at the intricate craftsmanship of each piece, displayed on live models to showcase the movement and texture of the designer-selected, upcycled materials.Date: Friday, February 13, 2026Location: TriBeCa Gallery, New York City (Location provided upon RSVP)Invites: Upon request to evanhirsch@verynewyork.com.Media Contacts:Evan Hirsch Public Relations:R. Scott FrenchVERY New York917.816.0665scott@verynewyork.comShopGoodwill.com Public Relations:Nicole Morrison562.773.9910nmorrison@ocgoodwill.org

