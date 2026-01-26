Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,223 in the last 365 days.

Designer Evan Hirsch Debuts on Official NYFW Calendar with ShopGoodwill.com® Partnership for February 2026

Evan Hirsch New York Logo

Sketch of look two from the Evan Hirsch X ShopGoodwill.com NYFW Show

A sketch of look two from the Evan Hirsch X ShopGoodwill.com NYFW Show

Evan Hirsch takes a bow during his finale walk at NYFW in September of 2025

Evan Hirsch takes a bow during his finale walk at NYFW in September of 2025.

Unique 5-Piece Collection Inspired by Trending Resale Categories Transforms Secondhand Finds into Couture Masterpieces

By taking specific categories like Legos or vintage jewelry & reimagining them as high-fashion silhouettes, we are proving that style isn't about a price, it’s about the hidden potential of materials.”
— Evan Hirsch
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Evan Hirsch, in a continued partnership with ShopGoodwill.com®, is set to present a groundbreaking 5-piece collection during the February 2026 New York Fashion Week (NYFW). This presentation officially lands Evan Hirsch on the NYFW calendar for the first time, signaling a major shift in how the fashion industry perceives upcycled and secondhand design.

Following the massive success of the September "Found Opulence" collection—which saw 29 runway looks created entirely from thrifted garments—this February show focuses on a curated, high-impact narrative of transformation. Each of the five pieces in the collection is meticulously crafted and inspired by five distinct ShopGoodwill.com shopping categories:

• Jewelry: Intricate, wearable art using repurposed vintage hardware.
• Legos: A playful, structured exploration of texture and geometry.
• Weird & Wacky: A celebration of the unexpected, one-of-a-kind finds unique to the platform.
• Art: Textiles and silhouettes informed by secondhand canvases and creative media.
• Evan’s Choice: A deep dive into the designer’s signature Avant-Garde and whimsically storied aesthetic.

As the resale industry continues to experience an unprecedented boom — with the global secondhand market projected to reach nearly $200 billion in the coming years — this partnership highlights the growing consumer appetite for sustainability and individuality. Hirsch’s designs act as a bridge between the digital "treasure hunt" of online thrifting and the high-stakes world of New York couture.

"This collection is my personal version of thrifting to the max, it shows my love of thrifting in the most dramatic way possible," says Evan Hirsch. "By taking specific categories like Legos or vintage jewelry and reimagining them as high-fashion silhouettes, we are proving that style isn't about a price tag—it’s about the hidden potential of materials. My goal is to show the world that these items can have a second, even more glamorous life if we just look at them through a creative lens."

The invite only presentation will take place on Friday, February 13, 2026, at a premier gallery in New York City’s TriBeCa neighborhood. The event offers guests an intimate, up-close look at the intricate craftsmanship of each piece, displayed on live models to showcase the movement and texture of the designer-selected, upcycled materials.

Date: Friday, February 13, 2026
Location: TriBeCa Gallery, New York City (Location provided upon RSVP)
Invites: Upon request to evanhirsch@verynewyork.com.

Media Contacts:
Evan Hirsch Public Relations:
R. Scott French
VERY New York
917.816.0665
scott@verynewyork.com

ShopGoodwill.com Public Relations:
Nicole Morrison
562.773.9910
nmorrison@ocgoodwill.org

R. Scott French
VERY New York
+1 917-816-0665
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Designer Evan Hirsch Debuts on Official NYFW Calendar with ShopGoodwill.com® Partnership for February 2026

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.