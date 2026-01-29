FOMO.ai Introduces Hello Gordon, The First AI Interviewer for Experts and Thought Leaders

Adaptive AI interview platform accelerates knowledge capture and delivers authoritative, AI Search-ready content at scale

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOMO.ai, an AI/Human hybrid platform that helps businesses worldwide improve their AI Search visibility, today announced the release of Hello Gordon (hellogordon.com), the first AI interviewer designed to turn expert insights into authoritative, high-quality content that is optimized for AI Search (AEO, GEO, SEO). Hello Gordon provides a faster, more accurate way to capture subject-matter expert (SME) knowledge through dynamic, human-like conversations that instantly generate search-ready content.

“In the race to create content that AI Search algorithms prioritize, many businesses and thought leaders are losing valuable time coordinating schedules, chasing down insights, and translating technical language into publishable material,” said Dax Hamman, CEO and co-founder, FOMO.ai. “Hello Gordon is for anyone who needs a reliable way to get what people know out of their heads and into a format that businesses can use.”

As new AI-powered search engines favor “knowledge gain,” or content grounded in human expertise and unique perspectives, businesses are under pressure to produce high-quality content at scale. By capturing authentic, structured inputs directly from SMEs, Hello Gordon helps teams produce materials that have a clearer origin, more depth, and stronger relevance; all qualities that differentiate high-performing material.

The Hello Gordon interview platform addresses two of the most common bottlenecks in modern content creation:

1. Marketers and agencies needing faster, more cost-effective ways to interview their experts and draft content, and

2. Thought leaders and individuals building a personal brand needing an easier way to publish content based on their own ideas but don’t have time for long writing sessions.

HOW IT WORKS

Hello Gordon conducts adaptive voice interviews based on any subject. Users set a topic, select an interview style (structured, focused, conversational, or exploratory), and the platform automatically generates a guided interview and sends the expert an invitation link. When the expert clicks and says, “Hello Gordon,” the interview begins. Within minutes after the session, users receive content assets saved directly to their dashboard in a variety of repeatable formats, such as:

- Blog posts

- Substack posts

- Google Business Profile posts

- Thought leadership and contributed articles

- Summaries and briefs

- Newsletters

- FAQs, and

- Case studies

“All outputs are high-authority and search-ready, grounded in real human expertise rather than generic AI text,” said Hamman. “Teams get expert input without manual transcription work or lengthy back-and-forth cycles.”

Hello Gordon supports batch interviewing, allowing dozens of experts to complete the same workflow, making it ideal for agencies, research teams, customer marketing, recruiting, and internal knowledge capture.

Hello Gordon is the latest capability in FOMO.ai’s expanding AI Search ecosystem, and is the answer to common questions FOMO.ai’s Clients would regularly ask:

- “How can I get information from SMEs faster without adding cost?”

- “How do I turn my own ideas into content more consistently?”

- “What’s the easiest way to create thought leadership content without writing everything myself?”

- “How can AI help with interviews or content research without losing my voice?”

- “Is there a tool that helps me talk through ideas and turns them into drafts?”

It is available now at hellogordon.com.

ABOUT FOMO.ai

FOMO.ai is a global AI marketing technology platform that helps companies generate more leads and sales by becoming the trusted source in AI Search. By combining AI technology with human expertise, FOMO.ai enables brands to earn visibility in Google’s AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and other AI-powered discovery channels.

FOMO.ai delivers the quality and effectiveness traditionally associated with an expensive agency, but without the cost or complexity. Companies can work with FOMO.ai through a fully managed, done-for-you basis or use its self-serve platform, training, and systems to achieve the same results in-house without compromising on quality. For more information, visit fomo.ai.



