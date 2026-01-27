Main Street Economics Responds to Historic Gold and Silver Price Surge

Economic Education for the American Public Leslie A. Rubin, Founder and President, Main Street Economics The Greatest Ponzi Scheme on Earth: How the US Can Avoid Economic Collapse Our Ship of State

Markets Signal Growing Concern Over U.S. Debt and Fiscal Sustainability

Markets are not political. They do not posture or engage in wishful thinking. They respond to risk and reality. When markets move in unusual and persistent ways, it tells us something important” — Les Rubin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Les Rubin, founder and president Main Street Economics , an independent, nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to educating Americans about the nation’s debt crisis, and broader economic issues, issued the following statement in response to silver surpassing $100 per ounce and gold climbing above $5,000 per ounce.“These price levels are not random, speculative, or accidental,” Rubin said. “They represent a clear warning from the open markets.”Gold and silver have surged to historic highs as investors around the world move toward tangible assets amid rising concern about inflation, currency risk, and the long-term sustainability of government debt. These developments reflect a profound shift in investor behavior away from abstract financial instruments and toward assets with intrinsic, historical value.“When investors move into precious metals, they are making a statement,” Rubin said. “They are choosing tangible assets over confidence in government balance sheets. They are voting with their capital for security and stability at a time when trust in fiscal policy is eroding.”According to Rubin, the precious metals rally must be viewed in the broader context of mounting fiscal pressures facing the United States. The federal government now carries approximately $38.5 trillion in interest-bearing debt, a figure projected to reach $40 trillion this year and nearly $70 trillion within the next decade. Unfunded obligations tied primarily to Social Security and Medicare exceed $100 trillion, while trust funds supporting those programs are projected to be depleted in less than seven years.“Our debt-to-GDP ratio stands at roughly 125 percent, the highest level in American history,” Rubin said. “Despite this, federal projections continue to show multi-trillion-dollar deficits stretching indefinitely into the future. This is not a temporary imbalance. It is structural fiscal irresponsibility.”Rubin noted that the precious metals surge is only one of several warning signals emerging from the markets. Long-term Treasury yields have risen even as short-term rates decline, a divergence that reflects growing concern about long-term fiscal risk. The U.S. dollar has weakened against major currencies, and traditional assumptions about the safety of U.S. government debt are increasingly being questioned.“Markets are not political,” Rubin said. “They do not posture or engage in wishful thinking. They respond only to risk and reality. When markets move in unusual and persistent ways, they are telling us something important.”Main Street Economics cautions that the next economic downturn may not resemble those of the past. For decades, Washington has relied on borrowing to postpone difficult decisions, spending more whenever problems arise. That strategy depended on unwavering confidence in U.S. debt, confidence that is now being tested.“If the next crisis arrives and our borrowing capacity is gone, there will be no painless solution,” Rubin said. “Massive austerity would be economically crushing. Default would undermine global financial stability. Printing money endlessly would destroy the dollar’s purchasing power. None of these outcomes are acceptable.”Rubin emphasized that the current moment still allows time to act, but that window is narrowing.“When experts warn us, when government projections warn us, and when global markets begin to echo the same message, denial is no longer an option,” he said. “Fiscal sanity is not a partisan issue. It is a prerequisite for long-term economic stability.”Main Street Economics urges policymakers to address the underlying drivers of this growing market anxiety by restoring fiscal discipline and confronting the nation’s long-term debt trajectory honestly and responsibly.“Markets have begun to speak clearly,” Rubin said. “We would be wise to listen before they speak even louder.”Main Street Economics was formed to provide Economic Education for the American public. We focus on explaining the fiscal problems we face and basic economics in easy-to-understand language by laymen for laymen without formal education in economics. For more information on Main Street Economics and its initiatives, please visit https://www.mainstreeteconomics.org and follow on X at @MainStreetEco.To schedule an interview with Les Rubin, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

