Foster Swift Grows West Michigan Presence in Health Care and Family Law

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC welcomes family law attorney, Xavier E. Prather to Grand Rapids and healthcare and business attorney Thomas W. Huyck to Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC welcomes two attorneys to its West Michigan offices: seasoned healthcare and business attorney Thomas W. Huyck (Left) and family law attorney Xavier E. Prather (Right). Huyck is based in Holland while Prather is based in Grand Rapids.Thomas Huyck brings 25 years of experience advising health systems, physician groups, and hospital networks. His arrival marks a strategic expansion of Foster Swift’s health care and business law capabilities in West Michigan. Drawing on extensive experience as both outside and in-house counsel to diverse healthcare organizations, Thomas excels at guiding clients through the intricacies of complex federal and state regulatory frameworks as well as handling merger and acquisition (M & A) transactions.Licensed to practice in Michigan, Georgia and North Carolina, Thomas received his BA from Mercer University, his master’s in public administration from Valdosta State University and then his JD from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law.As a member of the family law practice group, Xavier provides counsel to clients regarding divorce, custody, prenuptial agreements and other related matters. His previous experience also includes matters in the areas of data privacy and cybersecurity, entertainment and sports law, advising entertainment industry professionals and businesses on varying talent agreements. He is a member of the Family Law Board for the Grand Rapids Bar Association and the Kent County Domestic Mediator Roster.Licensed to practice law in Michigan and Wisconsin, Xavier received his Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Spring Arbor University where he majored in criminal justice. Having always had a passion for sports, he was a two-time captain of Spring Arbor’s Men’s Basketball team. Later, he received his Juris Doctor (JD) from Marquette University Law School, where he received numerous awards for his pro bono work in the local community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.