New Benchmark Data Shows Nearly 1 in 10 Lifestyle Benefit Dollars Spent at Grocery Retailers

Employees are directing flexible benefit dollars toward everyday needs, alongside health, wellness, and development. Source: 2026 Lifestyle Benefits Benchmark Report, Compt

2026 benchmark data shows how employees use lifestyle benefits and how employers are adapting programs under continued economic pressure.

The important story is that employees are using flexibility — sometimes for well-being, sometimes for growth or essentials — and employers don’t have to redesign benefits every time priorities shift.” — Amy Spurling, Founder & CEO, Compt

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compt today released its 2026 Annual Lifestyle Benefits Benchmark Report , offering new insight into how employers designed lifestyle benefits in 2025 and how employees used them amid ongoing cost-of-living pressure.Based on full-year 2025 data from Compt customers across industries, company sizes, and geographies, the report captures real-world benefits behavior at a time when employers are focused on delivering meaningful support without expanding budgets or adding complexity.One of the report’s most notable findings: nearly 1 in 10 lifestyle benefit dollars was spent at grocery retailers. The data reflects how employees are directing flexible benefits toward everyday needs while still spending across a broad range of categories, including health and wellness, professional development, connectivity, and self-care.“The important story is that employees are using flexibility — sometimes for well-being, sometimes for growth or essentials — and employers don’t have to redesign benefits every time priorities shift,” said Amy Spurling, Founder and CEO of Compt.Participation Over UtilizationThe report reinforces participation as a more meaningful indicator of lifestyle benefits success than raw utilization.In 2025, 93% of employees participated in Lifestyle Spending Accounts (LSAs), signaling strong awareness and trust in flexible benefits. Utilization varied by category, reflecting whether benefits were designed for recurring use or situational support.Rather than aiming for full utilization across every category, many employers intentionally design programs with varied usage patterns, offering broader support while maintaining predictable spend.Designed for Flexibility and ControlInstead of expanding perks, employers increasingly simplified benefits by consolidating programs into LSAs.According to the report:– 64% of employers now deliver lifestyle benefits through an LSA, up 9% year over year.– Quarterly funding models reached 85% utilization, compared to 52% for monthly funding.– Wellness benefits saw 86% utilization when embedded within an LSA, versus 62% as standalone programs.These design choices allowed employers to balance employee impact with cost control and long-term manageability.A Long Tail of Employee ChoiceEmployee spending patterns further highlight the value of flexibility. In 2025, 70% of lifestyle benefit dollars were spent across more than 64,000 unique vendors, including local, regional, and niche providers, while the remaining 30% flowed to just 10 major retailers.The report also identifies emerging trends in professional development, with 20% of professional development spend going toward AI-related tools, driven largely by online software rather than traditional courses or conferences.The 2026 Annual Lifestyle Benefits Benchmark Report includes additional benchmarks on participation, utilization, funding strategies, and benefits design.The full report is available now here. About ComptCompt is a flexible, reimbursement-first benefits platform that helps employers deliver policy-based lifestyle benefits with clarity and control. Employers define categories and budgets, and employees choose eligible expenses within those guidelines. Compt supports companies across all 50 U.S. states and more than 75 countries with a simple, tax-compliant experience for HR and Finance teams. Learn more at www.compt.io # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.