Asher College - Las Vegas Wins Two 'Best of Las Vegas' Awards in 2025

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has named Asher College - Las Vegas a 2025 “Best College/University” and “Best Workforce Development Services” provider.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asher College is honored to announce it has received two “Best of Las Vegas” awards from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Asher College is a career training school with three campuses: Las Vegas, Nevada; Sacramento, California; and Dallas, Texas.Asher College is proud to have been awarded two 2025 “Best of Las Vegas” awards: a Silver award for “Best College/University” and a Bronze award for “Best Workforce Development Services.” Each year, the Las Vegas Review-Journal compiles a list of their reader’s favorite businesses and organizations in the Las Vegas metropolitan area. This year, over 17.8 million votes from over 2.3 million unique voters in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2025 Best of Las Vegas contest Selection as a “Best of Las Vegas” award recipient indicates the business or organization is considered by readers to provide superior quality and service over other competitors in the region. Winners were announced in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s December 7, 2025 Best of Las Vegas Winner’s magazine. The Best of Las Vegas Winner’s magazine is widely read throughout the region, announcing the Best of Las Vegas winners to hundreds of thousands of readers in the Las Vegas metropolitan area throughout the year. Local readers refer back to the Best of Las Vegas Winner’s magazine throughout the year when choosing which businesses to patronize.Asher College is a DVMD LLC school, and the 2025 Best of Las Vegas awards were announced by DVMD President David Vice. “Being chosen for two 2025 Best of Las Vegas awards is very exciting. Selection as a top College/University and a top provider of Workforce Development Services is such an honor. We are so proud the community has chosen us as one of their favorites!” Vice said. “Our mission is to provide career training to prepare students for job opportunities in their very own communities. We prepare students for these career pathways by offering hands-on, technical skills training programs that support their success. We are honored to receive this recognition from our Las Vegas community!”Asher College offers career training programs designed to prepare students for careers in the growing fields of Information Technology, Healthcare, Business, and Office Administration. Each of these programs has been designed to quickly prepare students for immediate entry-level employment. Several programs at Asher College prepare graduates for industry-recognized certifications that they can earn as they are completing their program. For more information about Asher College’s programs, visit Asher’s career training programs page: https://asher.edu/programs-overview/ With campus locations in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sacramento, California, and Dallas, Texas, Asher College is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education Training (ACCET). ACCET is recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a nationally recognized accrediting agency.To learn more about Asher College, visit www.asher.edu . To learn more about Asher College’s Las Vegas campus location, visit https://asher.edu/locations/Lasvegas/ About Asher College:Asher College is an ACCET-accredited vocational career college with campuses in Sacramento, California; Dallas, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Asher offers hands-on career training programs in Information Technology, Healthcare, Business, and Office Administration. Financial Aid, Title IV funding, and Veteran Training Benefits are available to those who qualify.For more information, visit www.asher.edu

