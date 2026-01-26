AB Appoints Henrik Bom as President to Lead Commercial and Fan Growth Strategy

Henrik Bom, President, Head of Commercial for AB A/S

Commercial leader with cross-continental experience joins historic Danish club at the onset of an important spring season.

His experience connecting Danish and international markets, combined with his operational expertise, makes him the right commercially focused leader to expand our reach and deepen our impact.” — Brian Grieco, Chairman of AB A/S

GLADSAXE, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akademisk Boldklub A/S (AB), one of Denmark's oldest football clubs, 9 time champions and pioneer of Denmark’s intelligent, attacking football style, announced today the appointment of Henrik Bom as President, leading commercial strategy and revenue growth. He will work closely with AB’s CEO, Sofie Brandi Petersen, and the existing leadership team and board of directors, to advance the goals of the club.The appointment marks a new chapter for AB as the club builds on its momentum in player development, community engagement, and on-pitch performance. With a structure that balances sporting ambition and financial stability, AB is now accelerating growth across all areas - deepening fan connections, expanding commercial partnerships, and driving sustainable success.“I am thrilled to welcome Henrik to AB," said Sofie Brandi Petersen “Since I joined the club in late 2023, we have made tremendous progress as a team and as a business. Adding Henrik to the team brings valuable commercial experience as we scale the club’s partnerships and fan engagement. I’m focused on the club’s promotion challenge in the league, while building the foundation for Henrik to expand our commercial footprint.”Bom brings over 25 years of commercial leadership spanning Denmark and the United States, with expertise in retail, consumer-facing businesses, and helping Danish scale-ups expand internationally. Most recently, he served as General Manager of the Danish-American Chamber of Commerce in New York, building business networks and strengthening commercial ties between Danish and American companies."Henrik's appointment represents our commitment to building a club that honors its heritage while embracing the future," said Brian Grieco, Chairman of AB A/S. "His experience connecting Danish and international markets, combined with his operational expertise, makes him the right commercially focused leader to expand our reach and deepen our impact - both in Denmark and globally. We are building something special at AB, and Henrik will help us add to our story." Grieco also emphasized the importance of continuity within the organization, adding: “Sofie will remain CEO, ensuring stability across the team during this important period for the club.”As President, Head of Commercial, Bom will oversee AB's commercial operations, focusing on strategic partnerships that deliver value to all constituents, enhancing fan experience both inside and outside the stadium, and building a stronger AB community rooted in trust, collaboration, and shared success."I want to thank everyone who supports AB - our fans at the stadium, those following from abroad, our volunteers, club partners, and the entire Gladsaxe community," said Bom. "This club has a proud 135-year history and a strong identity built on intelligent football and academic excellence. My focus is to honor that foundation while pushing forward with ambition, openness, and hard work. I'm excited to build the future of AB together - step by step, match by match, wherever you support us from."

