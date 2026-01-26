Asher College - Sacramento Receives 2025 'Sacramento Favorites' Gold Award for Trade/Technical Schools

The Sacramento Bee has given Asher College - Sacramento the Gold award in the 2025 “Sacramento Favorites” Trade/Technical School category.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asher College is honored to announce it has been named the “Sacramento Favorite” Trade/Technical School in 2025. Last month the Sacramento Bee awarded Asher College - Sacramento with the Gold award in the Trade/Technical School category of the “Sacramento Favorites.” Asher College is a career training school with three campuses: Las Vegas, Nevada; Sacramento, California; and Dallas, Texas.Asher College is proud to receive the 2025 “Sacramento Favorite” Gold award for Trade/Technical Schools . The Sacramento Bee created the Sacramento Favorites awards to honor the businesses and individuals that form the heart of the Sacramento community. Now in its third year, Sacramento Favorites celebrates the people, places, and businesses that make the Sacramento, Ca. region an extraordinary place to live, work, and explore. This year, over 4,700 businesses, organizations, and individuals competed for the top three spots across 282 categories. More than 275,000 votes were cast for voter’s favorites.Winning a “Sacramento Favorites” award means voters find that business or organization to provide superior quality and service over other competitors in the region. Winners were announced in the 2025 Sacramento Favorites Magazine , released in December 2025. Widely read and distributed throughout the Sacramento region, the Sacramento Favorites magazine showcases voter’s favorites businesses and organizations to hundreds of thousands of readers over the course of the year. Local readers refer back to the Sacramento Favorites magazine throughout the year when choosing which businesses to patronize.Asher College is a DVMD LLC school, and the 2025 Sacramento Favorites Gold award was announced by DVMD President David Vice. “Selection as Sacramento’s Favorite Trade/Technical School in 2025 is an incredible honor. We are so grateful to our community for choosing us as their favorite!” Vice said. “Our mission is to provide career training to prepare students for job opportunities in their very own communities. We prepare students for these career pathways by offering hands-on, technical skills training programs that support their success. We are so proud to receive this recognition from our Sacramento community!”Asher College offers career training programs designed to prepare students for careers in the growing fields of Information Technology, Healthcare, Business, and Office Administration. Each of these programs has been designed to quickly prepare students for immediate entry-level employment. Several programs at Asher College prepare graduates for industry-recognized certifications that they can earn as they are completing their program. For more information about Asher College’s programs, visit Asher’s career training programs page: https://asher.edu/programs-overview/ With additional campus locations in Dallas, Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada, Asher College is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education Training (ACCET). ACCET is recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a nationally recognized accrediting agency.To learn more about Asher College, visit www.asher.edu . To learn more about Asher College’s Sacramento campus location, visit https://asher.edu/locations/sacramento/ About Asher College:Asher College is an ACCET-accredited vocational career college with campuses in Sacramento, California; Dallas, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Asher offers hands-on career training programs in Information Technology, Healthcare, Business, and Office Administration. Financial Aid, Title IV funding, and Veteran Training Benefits are available to those who qualify.For more information, visit www.asher.edu

