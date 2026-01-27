OSI Global to Attend NANOG 96 in San Francisco, Continuing a Longstanding Commitment to the NANOG Community

Marking its 48th NANOG event since NANOG 49, OSI will connect with operators on optics, lifecycle strategy, and network reliability.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OSI Global , a Gartner-recognized leader in enterprise hardware, optical solutions, and data center services, today announced it will attend NANOG 96 , taking place February 2-4, 2026, in San Francisco, California, hosted by Netskope.OSI Global has been present at NANOG (North American Network Operators' Group) events since NANOG 49, which was also held in San Francisco, and continues to support the community as a place where engineers and operators share real-world lessons, technical progress, and the operational realities behind keeping critical networks running.At NANOG 96, OSI Global will connect with attendees to discuss infrastructure lifecycle strategies that help IT teams reduce downtime risk, extend the usable life of critical systems, and keep pace with growing network demands without overcomplicating the path forward. OSI Global will also highlight how network teams are approaching high-speed optical connectivity, including 400G and 800G optics, as bandwidth needs rise and performance expectations continue to tighten.“NANOG has always been about practical engineering and honest conversations between people doing the work,” said Christian Saunders, CEO of OSI Global. “We’ve been part of this community for years because we believe those conversations matter. We’re looking forward to being back in San Francisco forNANOG 96 and continuing to learn, share, and support the operators building what’s next.”For more information about NANOG 96, including registration and event details, visit the official NANOG 96 event page.About OSI GlobalOSI Global is a privately owned, Gartner-recognized leader in enterprise hardware, optical solutions, and data center services. Since 2008, OSI Global has been giving IT teams around the world peace of mind through innovative, cost-effective, high-quality solutions that extend hardware lifecycles and reduce costs. From enterprise hardware and third-party maintenance (TPM) to optical networking and professional services, OSI Global delivers the same capabilities as larger competitors without bureaucracy, investors, or red tape. With a customer-first approach and unmatched responsiveness, OSI Global enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure on their terms.

