Burson Home Advisors Introduces New Lease-to-Own Home Program to Help Solve the Housing Affordability Crisis

RALEIGH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a housing market where traditional financing often excludes more than half of American households, Burson Home Advisors is leading the charge toward a more inclusive path to homeownership. With the launch of its new in-house Lease-to-Own program, the North Carolina-based real estate consulting firm is offering a strategic solution to the affordability crisis—especially for families who have been told they don’t qualify.Burson Home Advisors, a real estate consulting team serving Raleigh/Durham, Charlotte, and Greensboro, NC, believes that resignation is unnecessary—and that a smarter path to homeownership already exists.“This isn’t a personal failure. It’s a structural one,” said Tamera Nielsen, Broker at Pinnacle Realty Advisors and Co-Founder of Burson Home Advisors. “But the good news is: you don’t have to wait for the system to fix itself to take action. Our Lease-to-Own home program gives buyers the ability to transition into homeownership faster than they may think—with a low down payment.”Lease-to-Own Home Program: A Financially Sound Alternative to Traditional HomeownershipUnlike outdated rent-to-own models that left buyers vulnerable, Burson Home Advisors’ Lease-to-Own home program is built with consumer protections, flexible timelines, and legally recorded documents to protect the buyer’s interest. The result is a transparent, strategic, and financially sound path to ownership for families who need an alternative to today's rigid mortgage environment.This program is already helping:- First-time buyers- Former homeowners rebuilding after life transition- Self-employed professionals- Relocating families selling their current homeKey benefits include:- Low down payment- Flexible credit score criteria- Attorney-executed legal documents for buyer protectionA Real Family. A Real Solution.Sharron recently lost her husband to cancer. But before grief came, there was loss of income—and eventually, loss of the family home. As medical bills mounted, her credit plummeted. Now, she’s ready to begin again.That’s where Burson Home Advisors (BHA) stepped in.Today, Sharron is working hand-in-hand with the BHA team to choose her next home—one she’ll be able to lease while rebuilding her credit and preparing to buy in the months ahead. “We secure the home, give her time to improve finances, and provide a clear plan to transition into homeownership—whether that’s in 6, 12, or 18 months,” Nielsen said.“One move. One solution. One family closer to solving the housing affordability crisis in this country,” says NielsenA Scalable Model for Agents NationwideThis Lease-to-Own model is not only transforming lives in North Carolina—it’s also one of the replicable business frameworks available to real estate agents across the country. Through WealthPath Agent Academy ™, founded by Nielsen, agents can access the exact systems Burson Home Advisors uses to serve families who fall outside traditional mortgage guidelines.“We built this to be scalable,” Nielsen added. “This isn’t just a program—it’s a complete business-in-a-box that’s helping agents create a more inclusive, profitable, and purpose-driven real estate career—while helping to solve a national affordability crisis.”About Burson Home AdvisorsBurson Home Advisors has facilitated Lease-to-Own home purchases for more than 100 families, including its founders. With active real estate licenses in Florida and North Carolina, the firm specializes in helping first-time buyers, self-employed professionals, and relocating homeowners navigate the home-buying process through innovative Lease-to-Own programs. Operating from Pinnacle Realty Advisors in Sanford, NC, Burson Home Advisors serves the Raleigh/Durham, Greensboro, and Charlotte markets, providing expert consultation, strategic negotiation, and long-term support. By offering a financially sound alternative to traditional mortgages, the firm empowers buyers to achieve homeownership faster, more affordably, and with greater wealth-building potential.

